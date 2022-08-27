Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele slow down reignites betting markets in FedExCup fight

A FedExCup fight is well and truly back on after world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and East Lake specialist Xander Schauffele failed to keep pace with the chasing pack during a weather interrupted third round of the TOUR Championship.

Through 36 holes Scheffler sat two in front of Schauffele and six clear of third placed Jon Rahm in the chase for the FedExCup and $18 million bonus, leaving both at short odds and seemingly in a two-horse race.

Just prior to starting round three Scheffler was -125 with BetMGM Sportsbook to continue his dominant season and claim the FedExCup with Schauffele at +175. Rahm represented the first player of value at +1200.

But when dangerous weather pulled players from the course in Saturday’s third round with the final group through just 12 holes, eight players had pulled within six of Scheffler’s lead to give bettors some confidence an upset could still be on the cards when play resumes Sunday morning.

Despite a scoring average trending at 67 on the par 70 East Lake, Scheffler was even par on his round to remain 19 under and Schauffele was one under on the day to sit 18 under. Their slow starts opened the door to those going low.

Sungjae Im sat 4-under through 14 to move to 16 under, Rory McIlroy sat 5-under through 16 to get to 15 under while Justin Thomas (6-under through 17), Rahm (1-under through 13), Patrick Cantlay (2-under through 13) and Sepp Straka (6-under through 17) all shared fifth at 14 under.

Scheffler remains the favorite at +110 with BetMGM with Schauffele at +175.

All 22 career rounds for Schauffele at East Lake have been in the 60s. He was briefly the tournament favorite after birdies on the second and third holes before back-to-back bogeys gave up his hot start. Rebound birdies on six and seven tied the lead once more before Scheffler took it back a hole later.

Two-time former FedExCup champion McIlroy and International Presidents Cup representative Im are +1000.

McIlroy was out to +4400 after a bogey on the fourth hole but fought back with an eagle and two birdies.

Im was +6600 after a slow start of pars but carded three birdies and an eagle between holes 5-8 to become a factor.

Rahm is now +2000 after twice getting out to +4000 during his round while the 2017 FedExCup champion Thomas and defending FedExCup champion Cantlay are now +3300.

Thomas sat at +25000 after a bogey on the fourth hole but notched up six birdies in his next eight to bring back memories of his epic PGA Championship comeback earlier this season.

Cantlay drifted to his current price after a wild tee shot to the left before play was halted.

Straka is the big outsider at +10000, in from +40000 mid round.

