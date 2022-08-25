Jockeying for final captain’s pick adds intrigue at TOUR Championship

ATLANTA – J.T. Poston was on nobody’s radar to make the U.S. Presidents Cup Team that will take on the International Team at Quail Hollow Club, Sept. 21-25.

It was late June, and he’d just missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open and was 111th in the FedExCup. He’d struggled since going bogey-free at the 2019 Wyndham Championship to capture his first PGA TOUR win in his native North Carolina. He was trying to be too perfect, and while his putting was as good as ever, his tee-to-green game had suffered.

Fast forward to today and Poston is playing in his first TOUR Championship, where he shot an opening 65 Thursday. After a series of strong performances highlighted by a win at the John Deere Classic and T2 at the Travelers Championship, he not only made it to East Lake, but he is also up to 14th in the U.S. Presidents Cup points list. And, yes, he is in the conversation to get one of the six captain’s picks that will be announced by U.S. Captain Davis Love on Monday.

“I love Quail Hollow,” Poston said after making four birdies, an eagle, and a bogey Thursday. “I’m a North Carolina guy, and the Wells Fargo is one of my favorite tournaments of the year. I hope it works out that I can be on that team.

“I know Davis has got a tough decision to make,” he added. “We’ll see what happens.”

The situation is this: Six players have already made the U.S. team automatically: FedExCup leader Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns, Justin Thomas and Tony Finau.