Living single at the TOUR Championship

ATLANTA – One is the loneliest number.

That’s especially true on the PGA TOUR, where if you’re playing as a single then you’re not just lonely but also most likely in last place. Congratulations.

The season-ending TOUR Championship at East Lake was a 30-man affair, but Will Zalatoris withdrew with two herniated discs in his back, making it 29. That means every day will feature 14 twosomes and one onesome. Or a “single” if you prefer, like a yellow square of Kraft cheese.

“I’ve never gone out by myself on the PGA TOUR,” said FedExCup No. 24 Corey Conners, who played with Brian Harman in the first round Thursday, “and I hope to keep it that way.”

Not that he hasn’t played as a single elsewhere. At the 2015 PC Financial Open at Point Gray Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Conners’ first PGA TOUR Canada start as a pro, he was sent off as a single in the third round.

“I was so bored I stopped after 10 holes and chatted with some good friends who were warming up on the range for a half hour,” said Conners, whose best result this season was a solo third at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. “It was a funny setup; the 10th green was right by the range. There was no one behind me – when I finished, the next group was on 12 – so it wasn’t like I was holding anybody up. It was kind of tough to find the rhythm. It was an unusual day.”

Aaron Wise, 30th in the FedExCup, went out solo Thursday and shot 65 in 3 hours, 11 minutes. That got him to 5 under par for the tournament, within sight of the lead, ensuring he won’t have to go it alone in the second round Friday.

“I felt a little weird starting off the round,” said Wise, who was winless this season but finished second at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.