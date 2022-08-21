A one-liner for each TOUR Championship participant

For some players, an appearance in Atlanta is an annual appointment. For others, it’s a career-changing week when they finally crack the top 30 to join the elite field for the season finale.

But they all have one thing in common: an opportunity to win the FedExCup at East Lake. Of course, the task will be easier for some than others.

Under the TOUR Championship’s unique Starting Strokes format, FedExCup leader Scottie Scheffler will tee off Thursday at 10 under par. The final players in the field will start at even par. And the deficit for the players in between will be determined by their FedExCup ranking.

Here’s a closer look at the 30 players who qualified for the TOUR Championship and how they made it to the final event of the FedExCup Playoffs.