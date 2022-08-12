-
-
How to Watch the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
-
August 12, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- August 12, 2022
- TPC Southwind is the site of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. (Tracy Wilcox/Getty Images)
The FedExCup Playoffs continue Friday with Round 2 of the FedEx St. Jude Championship outside of Memphis, a city that’s held a PGA TOUR event every year since 1958.
Si Woo Kim, J.J. Spaun share the lead at 8-under after Round 1.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 12 p.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.–7 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 8:15 a.m.-3 p.m. Main Feed: 8:15 a.m.-3 p.m. Main Feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Main Feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 9:15 a.m.-3 p.m. Marquee: 9:15 a.m.-3 p.m. Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Groups: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
FRIDAY
Marquee Group
Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay
Featured Groups
Collin Morikawa, Davis Riley, Seamus Power
Jon Rahm, Tom Hoge, Billy Horschel
Featured Holes: No. 4 (par 3), No. 11 (par 3), No. 14 (par 3), No. 16 (par 5)
MUST READS
FedExCup update: Rickie Fowler shoots 65
Si Woo Kim, J.J. Spaun lead while others make moves in Memphis
Jon Rahm shoots 67 in first round after birth of second child
FedExCup bubble boy Trey Mullinax enjoying second life
Why Joohyung Kim's wedges are stamped with Justin Thomas' nickname
Five Things to Know: TPC Southwind
-
-