  • FEDEXCUP

    FedExCup update: Rickie Fowler, the last man in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, shoots 65

  • Rickie Fowler sits at 125th in the FedExCup Standings. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)Rickie Fowler sits at 125th in the FedExCup Standings. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)