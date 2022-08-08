  • NEED TO KNOW

    Five Things to Know: TPC Southwind

  • TPC Southwind will host a FedExCup Playoff event for the first time with the FedEx St. Jude Championship. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)TPC Southwind will host a FedExCup Playoff event for the first time with the FedEx St. Jude Championship. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)