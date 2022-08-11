Why Joohyung Kim's wedges are stamped with Justin Thomas' nickname

Justin Thomas first had his Titleist wedges stamped with the nickname “Radar” when he was just 10 or 11 years old, a reference to his pinpoint accuracy with his shorter clubs . It’s a nickname that can be traced back to Mike Reid, who won twice on TOUR in the 1980s, but Thomas has introduced it to a later generation.

Thomas, now 29, still has “Radar” stamped on his Titleist wedges , but it’s no longer unique. There’s an another “Radar” at this week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Joohyung “Tom” Kim, the 20-year-old winner of last week’s Wyndham Championship, has multi-colored “Radar” stampings of the same moniker on the back of his Titleist wedges.

It’s no coincidence, though. In a video recently posted to Titleist’s Instagram account, Kim explained that he was inspired by Thomas when Titleist’s Vokey wedge rep and master stamper Aaron Dill put the stamping on his wedges.