Jon Rahm shoots 67 in first round after birth of second child

“It's been really fun for me the last few days and to get the pictures I get,” Rahm said after making birdies on three of his last four holes. “Today, right before I went out to play, Kelley had just nursed Eneko and got a picture of her holding him and she was smiling.

“When I see that type of happiness,” he continued, “it's a lot easier for me to go out there and compete. Even though I won't see them for 20 days, it still gives me a lot of positives and happiness to be out there and do what I have to do.”

Although he hasn’t had much chance to practice, what with getting to know their new baby, he said he didn’t miss it.

“So, since Thursday, I was able to practice maybe an hour and a half Sunday,” Rahm said. “Besides that, I haven't been able to. Not that I haven't been able to, I chose not to. It's my duty as a father to be there and help, right, and I gladly do it. I'll take the times that I can.”

Rahm hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 greens in regulation Thursday. He struggled somewhat on the greens with 30 putts, but even that combined with the late afternoon heat couldn’t sour his mood.

“Hit the driver beautiful today and gave myself a lot of chances,” he said. “Played really good golf today and it almost feels like it could have been better, but I'm really pleased with a 67.”

