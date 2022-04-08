-
How to watch the Masters, Round 2: Live scores, tee times, TV times
April 08, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- The second round of the Masters will take place Friday from Augusta National Golf Club. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Round 2 of the Masters Tournament is slated to begin Friday from Augusta National Golf Club as the world's best players take on Augusta National Golf Club in the year's first major championship.
The golf world's biggest names are on hand, incluidng Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler, among many others.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action:
HOW TO FOLLOW
Click here for full coverage on Masters.com
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN); Saturday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Thursday-Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (CBS Radio; Sirius 208, XM 92) (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
Stream: On the Range, Holes 4-6, Featured Group coverage, Amen Corner, and Holes 15 & 16 will be available to stream for views in the U.S. only via Masters.com (Starting times include: Thursday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. ET; Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m. ET)
PGA TOUR LIVE
Editor's note: Augusta National Golf Club, which owns and operates the Masters Tournament, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume at next week’s RBC Heritage.
