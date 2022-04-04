Cameron Smith’s secrets to Masters success

Cameron Smith of Australia is seeking to join an exclusive club this week. Only Tiger Woods has won THE PLAYERS and the Masters in the same year, and it happened when Woods was at the height of his powers. Woods’ first PLAYERS win came in 2001, just two weeks before he completed the Tiger Slam by making the Masters his fourth consecutive major victory.

Smith has already won THE PLAYERS this year – in addition to his record-setting victory at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January – and all signs point to him as a favorite this week at Augusta National. Smith, who’s third in the FedExCup and sixth in the world ranking, has finished in the top 10 in three of his last four Masters appearances, including a runner-up in 2020 when he became the first player in Masters history to break 70 in all four rounds.

And while four of the last five champions at Augusta National were in at least their 10th Masters start, Smith feels he’s banked up the experience necessary to become just the second Australian to win at Augusta National.

We sat down with Smith to pick his brain and find five keys to preparing and playing well at the Masters.

1. Tap into your creative side

Smith missed 25 greens at the 2020 Masters but made just nine bogeys on his way to an impressive 15-under total and runner-up finish. He produced incredible par saves on his final three holes in the third round to stay within four of Dustin Johnson, and Smith pulled within two Sunday after two incredible birdies from tough spots on the first nine. One of those, on the par-4 seventh hole, appeared set to be a certain punch out to, at best, a greenside bunker after his drive leaked right into the trees. But Smith saw a tiny window up through the branches. He decided to gamble. Swinging as hard as he could, he launched the ball into orbit from 120 yards out. It sailed through the trees unscathed and onto the putting surface, coming to rest 10 feet from the hole. “I wasn’t here to finish second,” Smith said of his aggressive play. It was the vision to even see the shot that makes Smith the type of player who can win a Green Jacket.

Smith says: “When it comes to playing well at Augusta National you need to be able to see a variety of shots from a variety of places and have the ability to recover from wherever you might end up. If you are not able to see a handful of ways to play shots, or the right way to play them, you can get into trouble quickly. So, for me, it is important to really get that creative mindset ready to go in the lead up. I play that way most of the time, but at Augusta you find slopes and quadrants on the greens you need to use, and elevation changes across the course that mean you might need to play in the air, along the ground, or even a combination of both. Not only do you need to open your mind to different options, but you need to be confident when executing them also. I actually usually use the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play to help dial this attitude in, as Austin Country Club has a lot of imaginative ways to play shots. This year, I’ve had to replicate it on my own at home (Smith withdrew from the Match Play to spend more time with family visiting from Australia). Sometimes when I’m playing with mates in practice, I’ll make bets that I can get up and down from tough spots to help get my mind locked in. Obviously the practice rounds of tournament week are important here also.”