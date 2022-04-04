Hideki Matsuyama leads the way for Japan’s promising young players

“There were many good players in Japan, but instruction methods have changed,” said Andy Yamanaka, executive director and chairman of the Japan Golf Association. “In the past, it was customary that former players would eventually become the national team coach, however, our coaching methods have evolved to finding a coach who has actual coaching qualifications and studied instructional methods on being a coach.”

Aijiro Uchida, senior manager and high performance development director for the JGA, said the turning point came in 2006, when Japan finished fourth in a world championship.

“We felt something needed to change to enhance the level of our players,” Uchida said. “We didn’t have a traditional coach. We had a swing coach but no one who could offer advice in terms of physicality, mentality and dietetics. I went to Florida in 2011 and visited 10 academies known for their world-class coaches and, for the first time, I was introduced to a structure that united individual performance experts into a singular system in order to help develop a more holistic team.”

Uchida wondered if this method could apply in Japan.

“In 2014, when the world championship took place in Japan, I saw firsthand teams that employed that kind of system perform very well and realized if we didn’t change what we were doing, we would never be able to do better than fourth.”

The Japanese already had a firm understanding of sports science and nutrition, so it’s an easy assumption that the golf team’s coach would come from the golf-crazed land of Japan. That was not the case, however. Instead, an Australian, Gareth Jones, was called upon to help the Japanese national golf team.

“I guess they'd seen me around through the Asia Pacific quite a bit and we connected,” Jones said. “I guess my personality, or what they thought was my personality, was going to suit what they wanted to do. And my background coming from elite development was then, I guess, the match.”

Jun Nagashima, assistant manager of high-performance development at JGA said Jones offers a perfect blend of Eastern and Western methods.

“Gareth has successfully combined his own essence of coaching golf with Japanese sports science, while also taking Australia’s Western culture and open-minded atmosphere and integrating that into Japan’s Eastern senpai culture and humility, and then individualizing those philosophies down to each individual player,” Nagashima said. “Today’s program transcends nationalities and is borderless between Japan and other countries.”

Jones adds: “We had sports sciences involved, we had strength and conditioning. We had psychology. When I came in, I really wanted to try and bring even more sports science involvement into the program, but have it that sports science was involved in performance as well.”

Jones also changed how the Japanese team prepared for events, shifting the focus from the practice area to on-course strategy and performance.

Access to golf courses is one of the major obstacles that golfers, especially juniors, face in Japan is. Most people spend an exorbitant amount of time at a driving range because that's the only practice area they can get to.

“(Keita) had won the Australian Amateur Championship. He's won the Asia Pacific last year. It was only in the last couple of years he actually got membership to a golf club, which to me is incredible. The level of the play of these players is phenomenal and they don't have access to golf courses like the juniors do (in Australia),” Jones said.

As of 2021, there are 2,151 golf courses in Japan and approximately 4,000 indoor/outdoor practice facilities.

Jones’ philosophy is to practice more efficiently. Less is more, where in general Japanese athletes will do the opposite.

“When you practice for long, long periods of time, generally the intensity goes down. So we've tried to employ a method of what's called deep practice and that's coming from the research, from guys like Daniel Coyle, an author that's published around this subject. It's raising intensity and is not specific to golf,” Jones said. “We really focus on the scoring zones. These are high performing players; we have to get a result. We tend to focus 65% short game, 35% long game. That's our mantra. And we've probably flipped what they used to do. It was probably 80% long game, 20% short game.”

Another thing that does not work in Japan’s favor is its ‘bukatsu’ mentality. Youth sports are not necessarily seasonal like you will often find in the United States, where kids jump from soccer to baseball, then football to basketball, depending on the time of year. Kids in Japan will join a ‘bukatsu’ program and focus on a single interest, which could be anything from music, sport, art and science, but from a very early age a child will often specialize in one thing.