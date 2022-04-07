Dustin Johnson adds a hybrid for Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Hybrids can help even the best players hit their long approach shots higher. That’s why Dustin Johnson took the 3-iron out of his bag this week as he seeks his second Green Jacket.

Johnson shot 69 in his opening round at Augusta National, making four birdies and just a single bogey.

Johnson replaced the club with a TaylorMade Stealth 4-hybrid with 22 degrees of loft. The club has a Project X HZRDUS RDX Black 100 TX shaft. Johnson hits both the 3-iron and Stealth 4-hybrid 245 yards, but gave the nod to the hybrid because he launches it higher.

“With par-5s being crucial scoring holes at Augusta National, DJ took out his 3-iron during practice this week and put the Stealth 4-hybrid he played back at (the Farmers Insurance Open) back in the bag,” said Keith Sbarbaro, TaylorMade’s vice president of tour operations.

Johnson switches between the 3-iron and 4-hybrid based on course conditions. While higher-lofted fairway woods and hybrids are often thought to provide the biggest benefit to players with lower swing speeds, Johnson shows that even one of the TOUR’s longest hitters can use them to his advantage.

