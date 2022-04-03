-
-
Here comes Harry Higgs, right up Magnolia Lane
Fan favorite will be ‘rolling with 50-some-odd family and friends’ as he heads into first Masters
April 03, 2022
By Cameron Morfit , PGATOUR.COM
- Harry Higgs will be teeing it up this week at Augusta National Golf Club. (Harry Higgs)
Mike Higgs was worried.
His oldest son, Harry, was at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, for the 2015 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, and Mike surveyed the scene, did the math. Harry, who was voted Most Likely to Brighten Your Day at Blue Valley North High in Overland Park, Kansas, had some 200 yards of potential new best friends between himself and the first tee.
“I thought he was going to miss his tee time because he stopped and talked to everybody,” Mike said with a laugh. “He’s very friendly and likes to engage. He’s like a politician. He’s going to come up and shake your hand and make sure you’re OK, and then move on to the next guy. On PGA TOUR Latinoamérica they called him the Governor.”
Higgs, who in fact is interested in politics (pity the fool who runs against him), tied for 93rd that week. No worries, though. He was still going to crush it as a pro. He was going to make it to the PGA TOUR, play in the Masters, and bring his mom and dad, early sponsors, kid brother/caddie, girlfriend, and others with him right up Magnolia Lane.
And here we are. Higgs, a.k.a. Big Beautiful (courtesy of CBS on-course reporter Colt Knost) and Big Rig (ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt), will make his Masters debut this week. His T4 finish at last year's PGA Championship earned him his first Masters invitation.
As promised, he’s bringing some folks.
“I think I’m rolling with about 50-some-odd family and friends,” said Higgs, who made his first of two scouting trips to Augusta National with his father and brother, Alex, in December. Harry was so overwhelmed, he forgot how to play – Alex, a former SMU golfer who briefly turned pro before regaining his amateur status and becoming Harry's caddie, beat him by one.
No worries, though. Harry went back after lunch and scorched the second nine in 32.
“This is about the only time that number will get that high,” Higgs said of the enormous entourage that will be on site as he makes his bid for the Green Jacket. “Most of the time it’s just me and my brother.”
Man of the People
All told, in two separate trips, Higgs spent north of $4,000 in the Augusta National pro shop, according to his dad. Because, of course he did. It’s the Masters. This week is a work trip, but take a step back, gather some perspective (Higgs is deep in perspective) and this is all a big, ridiculous gift.
To begin to get your arms around Higgs, it helps to think of him as Ferris Bueller, the title character played by Matthew Broderick in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” Or as Jerry Buss in HBO’s L.A. Lakers drama “Winning Time.” Unapologetically himself, Higgs is having so much fun in his own skin that you can’t help but be drawn in.
“I love the Big Rig, it's no secret,” said Van Pelt, who will be on site for ESPN’s coverage this week. “When we were at Kiawah and the Big Rig made birdie on 17 and 18, I literally – I think my call was, ‘Look at the Big Rig.’ I've got to remind myself: Keep your poise, Scott.”
Jerry Kelly, who plays on PGA TOUR Champions, calls Higgs a free spirit. “He’s the genuine article,” Kelly said. “I love it when guys can be themselves, own it, and have some fun with it.”
Exhibit A: Kelly was making a rare PGA TOUR start when he happened upon Higgs walking the other way with his huge hands clutching several pre-packaged peanut butter-and-jelly sandwiches. “Birdie fuel!” Higgs said. Kelly laughed.
Said Josh Gregory, who coached Higgs at SMU, “He could run for mayor, governor, president. He’s honest, hard-working, optimistic. He was the third-best player on our team, but he thought he was the best player in the country. And it helped him. He’s gotten better at every level.”
But the Masters? Who could have predicted it? Dave Wilson, a retiree and family friend from Austin, Texas, used to host the Higgs family on Texas Hill Country golf junkets each February, when Kansas City was unplayable. His wife would cook feasts of Mexican food at night. Harry progressed until Wilson, sensing something in him, stepped up when Higgs needed sponsors.
“Harry was no slouch, and neither was SMU,” Wilson said.
Fittingly, the man known as Super Dave will be there for Harry’s opening tee shot in his second major start. “I know how hard it is to get a ticket, and how many friends he has,” said Wilson, who with another friend will be flying privately across the country to Georgia. “This is wild and sort of miraculous to be going like this. Harry is a man of his word. I’m very appreciative.”
Higgs, who gets only 12 tickets, has improvised to accommodate his guests. In addition to his rental house, which holds nine, he’s scored an even bigger pad for his girlfriend, Kailee Kuehn, and her family. (The Higgs and Kuehn families are practically neighbors in Overland Park.) How he got that second home is kismet. Higgs does a clinic with Kansas City golf icon Tom Watson – the cause is suicide prevention and awareness – and last summer’s big auction item, thanks to Watson, was a house in Augusta plus four daily tickets to the Masters.
A family friend snatched it up.
“And then I have 30, almost 40 guys here at Trinity Forest, the club I play at in Dallas,” Higgs said, “that have rented their own homes and bought their own tickets and are just going.”
His Dallas-based coach, Corey Lundberg, who is business partners with Cameron McCormick, Jordan Spieth’s coach, also will be there. Higgs hopes to soak up course knowledge from Team Spieth, perhaps in a practice round, and maybe even Watson, the two-time Masters champion who this year is making his debut as an honorary starter alongside Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus.
Absent those scenarios, Higgs, who plans to conserve energy with nine-hole practice rounds, will be operating from whatever he gleaned from his wonder-filled, member-hosted visits in December and then again after The Honda Classic in February.
“It’s darn-near impossible to describe what it actually was like, right?” Higgs said. “You almost don’t even really pay attention to – OK, I’m going to be here in a few months, let’s look at what the golf course is like, let’s look at some of the shots. The moment is almost so heavy that you sit there and get kind of lost in it. You’re kind of air-headed, almost.
“I’m looking around and seeing my dad’s enjoyment,” he continued. “All three of our faces, it’s enjoyment and also disbelief that we have been allowed to do this, and shock that our person is literally standing here, walking, playing, hitting these shots that we’ve seen forever. All the Augusta magic hits you, and you walk around like, Am I really here? Am I really doing this?”
Get to Know: Harry Higgs
An unlikely journey
Higgs could have wound up in politics, sales, or any number of other professions. It wasn’t until Mike Higgs, who works in health care, got a new job and the family relocated from Philadelphia to a home on a course in Overland Park, Kansas, that destiny intervened. Harry was in the third grade, and while he played other sports, they would fall away as he got the golf bug.
Golf bugs, in fact, described the insects clouding the lights in the parking lot at Nicklaus Golf Club at Lions Gate after the sun had set. With their dinners getting cold, Harry, Kailee and her older brother, Korbin, made up games on the parking lot-adjacent practice green. Alex, three years Harry’s junior, joined, too. First, they played the Masters, with big-breaking putts like Augusta National, then the U.S. Open, Open Championship, and PGA.
“We’ve known each other forever and decided to start dating,” Higgs said of Kailee. “We see each other a lot on the road; she doesn’t live here in Dallas just yet, but it’s nice to have somebody that kind of understands what I’m doing, and how much work needs to be put into it.”
“There’s a bit of a misconception about Harry,” said Kailee, who played at the University of Missouri Kansas City. “People think he goes home and drinks a beer and watches sports all night. He isn’t even much of a beer drinker.”
“I very rarely go out to a bar,” Higgs said.
No, it’s just that Higgs – unbuttoned shirt, jaunty sunglasses, convex build, longish hair behind his ears and tucked under his cap – looks like he would be the life of the party if he did. He is having so much fun that his coach often wonders whether it’s better to set up at the end or middle of the range to limit the jibber-jabber and get some work done.
“Me and Al are normally rolling our eyes trying to figure out when we’re going to stop talking and start hitting balls,” Lundberg said. “Luckily, Harry has a tournament mode.”
He also has titanium-grade confidence.
Colt Knost, the TOUR pro turned broadcaster/podcaster who played for SMU prior to Higgs, remembers being taken aback when Higgs decided to turn pro in 2014. He was not the best player at SMU (Bryson DeChambeau), nor was he the second best (Austin Smotherman), but off he went, anyway.
“His attitude is his greatest strength,” Knost said. “I was honestly surprised he was going to turn pro, but he always believed he was going to make it and he’s gotten better at every level. I had him out to Whisper Rock, and I couldn’t believe how much better he’d gotten. He shot a very easy 66. He’s one of those people who can miss three cuts in a row, and he’ll say he’s one swing thought away from winning. The level of self-belief is off the charts.
“He believes he can win on TOUR,” Knost added, “and win majors, which you need out there.”
Added Van Pelt, “He's got this persona, shirt is unbuttoned, and he's got game, though. I want to make it clear, I like the personality, but he's not some bozo. Like, the guy can play.”
After spinning his wheels as a pro, Higgs proved it on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica in 2018, when he had seven top-10s in 17 starts, including a win in Peru. “He had an awakening in Latin America,” Mike Higgs said. “He suddenly had this confidence, like, I’m at these events and no one can beat me. He said, ‘Dad, I’m getting off this tour and I’m never coming back.’”
On the Korn Ferry Tour, Harry won the 2019 Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr. Pepper. He got his PGA TOUR card and hired a new caddie, his brother, whom he calls Big Al, starting at The Honda Classic in 2020. Harry, Alex and coach Lundberg became a team.
Higgs has made the FedExCup Playoffs in each of his first two seasons on TOUR. His loudest moment came when he made a putt and lifted his shirt at the rowdy 16th hole at the WM Phoenix Open. Playing partner Joel Dahmen shucked his shirt entirely and swung it around lasso-style.
“There’s just been a couple times where I’ll hole a shot, or whatever it may be, and people just respond to my reaction,” Higgs said. “Whether I make a weird face or – the one in Phoenix obviously takes the cake, and that will take the cake for the rest of my career.
“I’ve told everybody it was on that one hole, that one tournament, one time. I will not do it again; I understand that’s taking it a touch too far. But on that hole, in that moment, it’s at least laughed at. People are going, ‘What the heck are these guys doing?’ The reaction has been positive.”
Well, mostly positive, anyway. Said ESPN’s Curtis Strange: “If he takes his shirt off here at Augusta, we might see Mr. Roberts show up," referring to Augusta National co-founder Clifford Roberts, who passed away in 1977.Harry Higgs was voted 'Most Likely to Brighten Your Day' at Blue Valley North High. (Courtesy of Harry Higgs)
The road ahead
For Higgs’ golf to have such impact, he’ll have to shore up his tee-to-green game.
“When he was working through Latinoamérica and got on Korn Ferry, his ball-striking was his super-power,” said Lundberg, who has worked with Higgs since 2017. “Since he’s been on TOUR his ball-striking hasn’t been what it was to get him there, but there’s the potential to get back there. He’s trending in that direction. And the short game has been great.”
At the PGA last summer, Higgs led the field in scrambling (73.33%). That’s not unusual.
“He’s got a great golf IQ,” Lundberg said. “He’s very smart; there’s not a lot of bad tactical decisions. Hopefully adding the ball-striking to everything gets some results. I don’t feel like he’s played that well and he’s made it to the (BMW Championship) the first two years. I think he has the potential to be one of the best players on TOUR.
“He’s going to win soon,” he continued. “It’s going to happen. When he was gone for weeks at a time on the Latinoamérica tour, he might miss a few cuts, and I’d be thinking, man, we got a lot of work to do, but he’d say, ‘It’s fine. We’ll figure this out.’ There’s not a lot of panic in him, which separates him from a lot of other players at that level.”
Lundberg credits Mike and Denise Higgs for somehow inculcating that unflappable demeanor in their oldest, but they say they’re not sure how it got there. His conviviality is easier to trace.
“He’s Harrison, named for my dad,” Denise said. “He died when I was 8, but I remember him as being mild when he was by himself and really happy around people and crowds.”
Those crowds are expected to swell around favorites like Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith, and Jordan Spieth at Augusta National this week. And if Higgs somehow gets in the mix? Well, they’ll follow him, too, no doubt to his delight. Birdie fuel, he’d call it.
“We’re banking on that,” he said of the prospect of repeating his PGA performance at Kiawah. “Now, I would say the tournaments are a bit different, and the history, and everything that comes with competing at Augusta National may just add another two or three wrinkles into that. I’ll try to take it the same way and not try to fight the nerves and excitement.
“At Kiawah I let myself feel all of that, and actually it was a good thing for me,” he added.
Whatever happens, it’ll make a great story on the stump, at the grill, or around the fire with Big Al, Kailee, Korbin, Mom and Dad, backers like Wilson. They’ll listen and laugh and raise a glass to Harry Higgs, friend to all, Masters contestant, legend – even with his shirt on.
