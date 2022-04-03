Here comes Harry Higgs, right up Magnolia Lane

Mike Higgs was worried.

His oldest son, Harry, was at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, for the 2015 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, and Mike surveyed the scene, did the math. Harry, who was voted Most Likely to Brighten Your Day at Blue Valley North High in Overland Park, Kansas, had some 200 yards of potential new best friends between himself and the first tee.

“I thought he was going to miss his tee time because he stopped and talked to everybody,” Mike said with a laugh. “He’s very friendly and likes to engage. He’s like a politician. He’s going to come up and shake your hand and make sure you’re OK, and then move on to the next guy. On PGA TOUR Latinoamérica they called him the Governor.”

Higgs, who in fact is interested in politics (pity the fool who runs against him), tied for 93rd that week. No worries, though. He was still going to crush it as a pro. He was going to make it to the PGA TOUR, play in the Masters, and bring his mom and dad, early sponsors, kid brother/caddie, girlfriend, and others with him right up Magnolia Lane.

And here we are. Higgs, a.k.a. Big Beautiful (courtesy of CBS on-course reporter Colt Knost) and Big Rig (ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt), will make his Masters debut this week. His T4 finish at last year's PGA Championship earned him his first Masters invitation.

As promised, he’s bringing some folks.

“I think I’m rolling with about 50-some-odd family and friends,” said Higgs, who made his first of two scouting trips to Augusta National with his father and brother, Alex, in December. Harry was so overwhelmed, he forgot how to play – Alex, a former SMU golfer who briefly turned pro before regaining his amateur status and becoming Harry's caddie, beat him by one.

No worries, though. Harry went back after lunch and scorched the second nine in 32.

“This is about the only time that number will get that high,” Higgs said of the enormous entourage that will be on site as he makes his bid for the Green Jacket. “Most of the time it’s just me and my brother.”

Man of the People

All told, in two separate trips, Higgs spent north of $4,000 in the Augusta National pro shop, according to his dad. Because, of course he did. It’s the Masters. This week is a work trip, but take a step back, gather some perspective (Higgs is deep in perspective) and this is all a big, ridiculous gift.

To begin to get your arms around Higgs, it helps to think of him as Ferris Bueller, the title character played by Matthew Broderick in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” Or as Jerry Buss in HBO’s L.A. Lakers drama “Winning Time.” Unapologetically himself, Higgs is having so much fun in his own skin that you can’t help but be drawn in.

“I love the Big Rig, it's no secret,” said Van Pelt, who will be on site for ESPN’s coverage this week. “When we were at Kiawah and the Big Rig made birdie on 17 and 18, I literally – I think my call was, ‘Look at the Big Rig.’ I've got to remind myself: Keep your poise, Scott.”

Jerry Kelly, who plays on PGA TOUR Champions, calls Higgs a free spirit. “He’s the genuine article,” Kelly said. “I love it when guys can be themselves, own it, and have some fun with it.”

Exhibit A: Kelly was making a rare PGA TOUR start when he happened upon Higgs walking the other way with his huge hands clutching several pre-packaged peanut butter-and-jelly sandwiches. “Birdie fuel!” Higgs said. Kelly laughed.

Said Josh Gregory, who coached Higgs at SMU, “He could run for mayor, governor, president. He’s honest, hard-working, optimistic. He was the third-best player on our team, but he thought he was the best player in the country. And it helped him. He’s gotten better at every level.”

But the Masters? Who could have predicted it? Dave Wilson, a retiree and family friend from Austin, Texas, used to host the Higgs family on Texas Hill Country golf junkets each February, when Kansas City was unplayable. His wife would cook feasts of Mexican food at night. Harry progressed until Wilson, sensing something in him, stepped up when Higgs needed sponsors.

“Harry was no slouch, and neither was SMU,” Wilson said.

Fittingly, the man known as Super Dave will be there for Harry’s opening tee shot in his second major start. “I know how hard it is to get a ticket, and how many friends he has,” said Wilson, who with another friend will be flying privately across the country to Georgia. “This is wild and sort of miraculous to be going like this. Harry is a man of his word. I’m very appreciative.”

Higgs, who gets only 12 tickets, has improvised to accommodate his guests. In addition to his rental house, which holds nine, he’s scored an even bigger pad for his girlfriend, Kailee Kuehn, and her family. (The Higgs and Kuehn families are practically neighbors in Overland Park.) How he got that second home is kismet. Higgs does a clinic with Kansas City golf icon Tom Watson – the cause is suicide prevention and awareness – and last summer’s big auction item, thanks to Watson, was a house in Augusta plus four daily tickets to the Masters.

A family friend snatched it up.

“And then I have 30, almost 40 guys here at Trinity Forest, the club I play at in Dallas,” Higgs said, “that have rented their own homes and bought their own tickets and are just going.”

His Dallas-based coach, Corey Lundberg, who is business partners with Cameron McCormick, Jordan Spieth’s coach, also will be there. Higgs hopes to soak up course knowledge from Team Spieth, perhaps in a practice round, and maybe even Watson, the two-time Masters champion who this year is making his debut as an honorary starter alongside Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus.

Absent those scenarios, Higgs, who plans to conserve energy with nine-hole practice rounds, will be operating from whatever he gleaned from his wonder-filled, member-hosted visits in December and then again after The Honda Classic in February.

“It’s darn-near impossible to describe what it actually was like, right?” Higgs said. “You almost don’t even really pay attention to – OK, I’m going to be here in a few months, let’s look at what the golf course is like, let’s look at some of the shots. The moment is almost so heavy that you sit there and get kind of lost in it. You’re kind of air-headed, almost.

“I’m looking around and seeing my dad’s enjoyment,” he continued. “All three of our faces, it’s enjoyment and also disbelief that we have been allowed to do this, and shock that our person is literally standing here, walking, playing, hitting these shots that we’ve seen forever. All the Augusta magic hits you, and you walk around like, Am I really here? Am I really doing this?”