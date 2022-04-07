Tiger Woods at the Masters, that old familiar feeling

AUGUSTA, Ga. – You can see it in the way he gingerly reads putts, marks his ball, reaches for the odd leaf in his line. Tiger Woods is not the same. He’s 46, his right leg is full of metal rods and pins, and his next fierce uppercut could be his last.

And yet here he is again, finding comfort in the familiar, making his first official PGA TOUR start in 508 days after his fifth back surgery in late 2020 and a single-vehicle accident that nearly cost him his right leg in early 2021. Woods shot an opening 71 in swirling winds at the 86th Masters Tournament on a rain-soaked Augusta National.

He’s under par. He’s in his element. He’s right in this thing.

“I know where to hit it to a lot of these pins,” Woods said, “and I miss in the correct spots and give myself good angles. I did that all day, and I was able to make a few putts.”

Was he in pain?

“I am as sore as I expected to feel,” he said.

Translation: He trained for four rounds of this, not one.

Woods’ only competitive start over the last year and a half, at the parent-child PNC Championship in December, uses a scramble format, and he took a cart. The whole experience was so far from what he’s doing now, he said it doesn’t even count. He is 973rd in the Official World Golf Ranking. What he’s doing here, just four off Sungjae Im’s lead and not far behind two of the hottest players in the game – Cameron Smith (68) and Scottie Scheffler (69) – defies logic.

And yet it’s Woods. That’s what he does. While he held steady, Paul Casey withdrew with a bad back. Louis Oosthuizen, who played with Woods, winced as he shot a 4-over-par 76. Players in their 20s shot in the 80s.

Woods, 46, doesn’t walk like he used to, but the thick crowds willed him up the steep hills.

“I know one thing about him, he's definitely not missed any days of trying to recover and get the most out of whatever he has now,” said Stewart Cink (76). “The fact that he's out here walking around this golf course is really remarkable.”

