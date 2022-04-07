-
EQUIPMENT
The Masters also is a major for golf fashion
Breaking down the best fashion at Augusta National
-
-
April 07, 2022
By BJ Frogozo, PGATOUR.COM
- Adidas and Waffle House teamed up for a unique collaboration this week. (Courtesy of adidas)
Hello friends.
The Masters is one of the biggest weeks on the golf calendar, and that’s true for golf fashion as well. With so many eyes on Augusta National, companies know this is an important opportunity to make a statement. One article of clothing – the coveted champion’s Green Jacket – may stand out above the rest, but there will be a lot of noteworthy looks at Augusta National before someone slips on golf’s most famous coat come Sunday.
Players want to look their best, as well, as millions of fans tune in to watch them play, so let’s take a look at some of the top fashion at this year’s Masters.
TIGER’S FOOTJOYS
Tiger Woods’ shoes have been one of the biggest stories of the week. The longtime Nike ambassador shocked the golf world when he arrived at Augusta National wearing a pair of FootJoy Premier Series Packard shoes. As they say in the design world, form follows function and Woods said that was the reason for the switch. “I needed something different, … more stable,” he said, to support his surgically-repaired right foot.
The FootJoy Premier Series Packard is by far one of the most classic shoes on TOUR, but it’s also packed with tons of tech. That’s why it’s worn by the likes of Justin Thomas and Adam Scott. I love it because classic wingtip golf shoes immediately come to mind when I think of the Masters. When arguably the greatest golfer alive chooses to wear them over his long-standing brand choice, you know there’s something great about them.
FootJoy also debuted this week a partnership with eyewear lifestyle brand Garrett Leight California Optical (GLCO) to create a limited series of sunglasses and footwear that bridges FootJoy’s classic golf wear with GLCO’s easy-going Southern California lifestyle. Fronting the collaboration is a collection of classic Premiere Series golf shoes for men and women with custom tortoise accents.
ADIDAS’ FUN AUGUSTA TRIBUTE
The Waffle House on Washington Road, located about a mile from Augusta National Golf Club, is a popular spot for patrons. Adidas paid homage to the chain of breakfast restaurants with one of the dopest collaborations I’ve seen in golf to date. We’ve all been on a long road trip and seen the iconic Waffle House sign glowing like a beacon from two exits away. Adidas and Waffle House teamed up to create a “batter-like” colorway inspired by the very batter that is constantly filling waffle irons across the 1,900 Waffle House locations in the US. Then they took the premium, full-grain leather upper and embossed it with “waffle-like” squares. You could say this is a match made for Augusta! Fun fact: Georgia has the most Waffle Houses in the U.S. with 422 locations.
Sergio Garcia even wore these unique shoes in the Par-3 Contest on Wednesday.
RAHM GOES GREEN
Travis Mathew continues to show up as one of golf's emerging and leading apparel brands. Founded in 2007, the brand draws its inspiration from Southern California lifestyle and culture, an ethos that speaks directly to defending U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm, who’s had plenty of success in San Diego. When I asked Ben Donnelly, Travis Mathew’s VP of design, about Rahm’s favorite color palette this is what he had to say:
“Originally he loved the all-over printed styles like florals and geos that we’ve sort of re-invented that are really the fun pieces in the line.”
You could say Rahm has a thing for azaleas and dogwoods. Could this be Rahm’s year?
BRYSON’S BUCKETS
They say fashion is what you’re the most confident and comfortable in. Who shows that better than Bryson Dechambeau, who has a look particular to himself.
Dubbed the "A Gust O’ Wind Collection,” this latest major drop from Puma Golf will be worn at Augusta National by DeChambeau. While DeChambeau is more interested in the way his clothes – like his clubs – perform, and less on how they look, this line features fun patterns. When I asked Chris MacNeill, head of golf apparel and accessories at Puma, about what inspired some of the collection, he recalled the moment when DeChambeau was caught spraying golf balls with water on the driving range to test how they’d perform in wet conditions. That moment was the inspiration for the “Pouring Buckets” polo. All it takes is a gust of wind to go from in the hunt to the back of the pack.
SPIETH’S SCRIPTING
Basics are the core of everyone's wardrobe. You can dress them up or down depending on your accessories. “Back to basics” has been Jordan Spieth’s motto coming into the Masters. Under Armour’s play on “basics,” according to director of Under Armour golf apparel, Patricia Li, will feature “blue and green mixed with his signature navy - and polos offering featuring a mix of bold blocking, athletic stripes, and whimsical prints.”
JORDAN’S GREEN AND GOLD
Michael Jordan’s “Flu Game” could go down as one of his most masterful performances in the NBA Finals. The Jordan BRED XII fueled his 44 minutes, including the tie-breaking 3-pointer with 25 seconds left. The two Jordan Brand athletes in the Masters field – Harold Varner III and Bubba Watson – will summon some of “His Airness” with their Jordan XII’s designed specifically for Masters week. The colorway of these shoes pay homage to the original XII with gold hardware and touches of Augusta green.
As the 2022 Masters gets underway, you could say that Augusta National is the runway, or perhaps fairway, for the fashion of golf's elite. And, of course, we all know a green jacket can elevate anyone’s look.