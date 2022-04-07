The Masters also is a major for golf fashion

Hello friends.

The Masters is one of the biggest weeks on the golf calendar, and that’s true for golf fashion as well. With so many eyes on Augusta National, companies know this is an important opportunity to make a statement. One article of clothing – the coveted champion’s Green Jacket – may stand out above the rest, but there will be a lot of noteworthy looks at Augusta National before someone slips on golf’s most famous coat come Sunday.

Players want to look their best, as well, as millions of fans tune in to watch them play, so let’s take a look at some of the top fashion at this year’s Masters.

TIGER’S FOOTJOYS

Tiger Woods’ shoes have been one of the biggest stories of the week. The longtime Nike ambassador shocked the golf world when he arrived at Augusta National wearing a pair of FootJoy Premier Series Packard shoes. As they say in the design world, form follows function and Woods said that was the reason for the switch. “I needed something different, … more stable,” he said, to support his surgically-repaired right foot.