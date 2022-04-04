-
How to watch the Masters, Round 1: Live scores, tee times, TV times
April 04, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- The Masters is scheduled to begin Thursday from Augusta National Golf Club. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
EDITOR'S NOTE: Thursday tee times have been moved back 30 minutes due to inclement weather
Round 1 of the Masters Tournament is slated to begin Thursday from Augusta National Golf Club as the world's best players take on Augusta National Golf Club in the year's first major championship.
Tiger Woods said he would be a "game-time decision." But the golf world's biggest names will be on hand, incluidng Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler, among many others.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action:
HOW TO FOLLOW
Click here for full coverage from Masters.com
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN); Saturday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Thursday-Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (CBS Radio; Sirius 208, XM 92) (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
Stream: On the Range, Holes 4-6, Featured Group coverage, Amen Corner, and Holes 15 & 16 will be available to stream for views in the U.S. only via Masters.com (Starting times include: Thursday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. ET; Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m. ET)
PGA TOUR LIVE
Editor's note: Augusta National Golf Club, which owns and operates the Masters Tournament, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume at next week’s RBC Heritage.
