Inside the Field: Masters Tournament

Categories for 2022 Masters Tournament eligibility ...

1. Masters Tournament winners (lifetime)

2. U.S. Open winners (five-year exemption)

3. Open Championship winners (five-year exemption)

4. PGA Championship winners (five-year exemption)

5. THE PLAYERS Championship winners (three-year exemption)

6. Olympic gold medalist in men’s golf (one-year exemption)

7. U.S. Amateur Championship winner and runner-up (one-year exemption)

8. The Amateur Championship winner (one-year exemption)

9. Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship winner (one-year exemption)

10. Latin America Amateur Championship winner (one-year exemption)

11. U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship winner (one-year exemption)

12. The first 12 players, including ties, in the previous year's Masters Tournament

13. The first 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's U.S. Open

14. The first 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's The Open Championship

15. The first 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's PGA Championship

16. Individual winners of PGA TOUR events that award a full-point allocation for the season-ending TOUR Championship, from previous Masters to current Masters

17. Those qualifying for the previous year's season-ending TOUR Championship

18. The 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year

19. The 50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters Tournament