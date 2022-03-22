-
-
Inside the Field: Masters Tournament
-
March 28, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- March 28, 2022
- The 2022 Masters Tournament will be contested April 7-10 at Augusta National Golf Club. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Categories for 2022 Masters Tournament eligibility ...
1. Masters Tournament winners (lifetime)
2. U.S. Open winners (five-year exemption)
3. Open Championship winners (five-year exemption)
4. PGA Championship winners (five-year exemption)
5. THE PLAYERS Championship winners (three-year exemption)
6. Olympic gold medalist in men’s golf (one-year exemption)
7. U.S. Amateur Championship winner and runner-up (one-year exemption)
8. The Amateur Championship winner (one-year exemption)
9. Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship winner (one-year exemption)
10. Latin America Amateur Championship winner (one-year exemption)
11. U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship winner (one-year exemption)
12. The first 12 players, including ties, in the previous year's Masters Tournament
13. The first 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's U.S. Open
14. The first 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's The Open Championship
15. The first 4 players, including ties, in the previous year's PGA Championship
16. Individual winners of PGA TOUR events that award a full-point allocation for the season-ending TOUR Championship, from previous Masters to current Masters
17. Those qualifying for the previous year's season-ending TOUR Championship
18. The 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year
19. The 50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters Tournament
Field as of April 1, 2022 (qualifying categories in parentheses) ...
Abraham Ancer (16, 17, 18, 19)
Daniel Berger (17, 18, 19)
Christiaan Bezuidenhout (18)
Sam Burns (16, 17, 18, 19)
Patrick Cantlay (16, 17, 18, 19)
Paul Casey (15, 18, 19)
Cameron Champ (16)
Stewart Cink (12, 16, 17)
Corey Conners (12, 17, 18, 19)
Fred Couples (1)
Cameron Davis (16)
Bryson DeChambeau (2, 17, 18, 19)
Tony Finau (12, 16, 17, 18, 19)
Matthew Fitzpatrick (18, 19)
Tommy Fleetwood (18, 19)
Sergio Garcia (1, 17, 18, 19)
Lucas Glover (16)
Talor Gooch (16, 18, 19)
* Austin Greaser (7)
* Stewart Hagestad (11)
Brian Harman (12)
Padraig Harrington (15)
Tyrrell Hatton (18, 19)
Russell Henley (19)
Lucas Herbert (16, 18, 19)
Garrick Higgo (16)
Harry Higgs (15)
Tom Hoge (16, 19)
Max Homa (16, 18, 19)
Billy Horschel (17, 18, 19)
Viktor Hovland (16, 17, 18, 19)
Mackenzie Hughes (18)
Sungjae Im (16, 17, 18, 19)
* Aaron Jarvis (10)
Dustin Johnson (1, 17, 18, 19)
Zach Johnson (1)
Takumi Kanaya (18, 19)
Si Woo Kim (12)
Kevin Kisner (16, 18, 19)
Brooks Koepka (2, 4, 13, 15, 17, 18, 19)
Jason Kokrak (16, 17, 18, 19)
Bernhard Langer (1)
K.H. Lee (16)
Min Woo Lee (18)
Marc Leishman (12, 18, 19)
Luke List (16)
Shane Lowry (3, 15, 18, 19)
Sandy Lyle (1)
Robert MacIntyre (12)
Hideki Matsuyama (1, 16, 17, 18, 19)
Rory McIlroy (16, 17, 18, 19)
Guido Migliozzi (13)
Larry Mize (1)
Francesco Molinari (3)
Collin Morikawa (3, 4, 13, 17, 18, 19)
Kevin Na (12, 17, 18, 19)
* Keita Nakajima (9)
Joaquin Niemann (16, 17, 18, 19)
Jose Maria Olazabal (1)
Louis Oosthuizen (13, 14, 15, 17, 18, 19)
Ryan Palmer (18)
Thomas Pieters (19)
* James Piot (7)
Seamus Power (19)
Jon Rahm (2, 12, 14, 17, 18, 19)
Patrick Reed (1, 12, 17, 18, 19)
Justin Rose (12, 18)
Xander Schauffele (6, 12, 17, 18, 19)
Scottie Scheffler (16, 17, 18, 19)
Charl Schwartzel (1)
Adam Scott (1, 18, 19)
* Laird Shepherd (8)
Webb Simpson (12, 18, 19)
Vijay Singh (1)
Cameron Smith (5, 12, 16, 17, 18, 19)
Jordan Spieth (1, 3, 12, 14, 17, 18, 19)
Sepp Straka (16)
Hudson Swafford (16)
Justin Thomas (4, 5, 17, 18, 19)
Erik van Rooyen (17)
Harold Varner III (19)
Bubba Watson (1)
Mike Weir (1)
Lee Westwood (18)
Danny Willett (1)
Matthew Wolff (18, 19)
Gary Woodland (2)
Tiger Woods (1)
Cameron Young (19)
Will Zalatoris (12, 18, 19)
* denotes amateur
-
-