2022 Masters tee times, Rounds 1 & 2

EDITOR'S NOTE: Thursday tee times were moved back 30 minutes due to inclement weather



Tee times have been announced for the opening two rounds of the 86th Masters Tournament, which begins Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club.

Tiger Woods is scheduled to tee off at 11:04 a.m. ET on Thursday (due to a 30-minute weather delay) alongside Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann. The five-time Masters champion gave an update on his status earlier Tuesday saying, "As of right now, I feel like I am going to play."

The focus may be on Woods' inclusion on the tee sheet -- marking his return to competitive golf for the first time since the Masters of November 2020 -- but there are plenty of other noteworthy groupings for the opening two rounds.

Here's a look at some of the top groups:

• Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith, Paul Casey (10:53 a.m. ET Thursday): The 2020 U.S. Open winner, DeChambeau, is battling back from injury and joined by reigning PLAYERS champion Smith, who has finished in the top-10 in four of his last five Masters, and the veteran Casey, who has recorded five top-10s at Augusta National.

• Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann (11:04 a.m. ET Thursday): The five-time Masters champion Woods, in his much-anticipated return after a single-car accident in February 2021 where amputation of his right leg was considered, is joined by 2010 Open Championship winner Oosthuizen, who has recorded six runner-up finishes at major championships, and Niemann, 23, who won this year's Woods-hosted Genesis Invitational.

• Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, James Piot* (11:15 a.m. ET Thursday): The defending Masters champion Matsuyama is paired alongside Thomas, who's 6-for-6 in cuts made at Augusta National, and reigning U.S. Amateur champ Piot.

• Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa (2 p.m. ET Thursday): The 2020 Masters champ Johnson is paired alongside 2014 FedExCup champ Horschel and two-time major champ Morikawa, who is playing in just his third Masters.

• Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm (2:11 p.m. ET Thursday): Last year's Masters runner-up Zalatoris is joined by 2021 FedExCup champ Cantlay and reigning U.S. Open champ Rahm.

• Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele (2:22 p.m. ET Thursday): Spieth, the 2015 Masters champ, is playing with the reigning Gold Medalist and Hovland, who has risen to fourth in the world ranking and seventh in the FedExCup.

• Matt Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy (2:33 p.m. ET Thursday): Seven-time DP World Tour winner Fitzpatrick is joined by four-time major champions Koepka and McIlroy; each is chasing a first Green Jacket, with McIlroy making a run for the career Grand Slam.

Scroll below for full pairings and find out when your favorite player will get started at Augusta National.

* - Denotes amateur