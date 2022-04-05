-
-
Expert Picks: Masters Tournament
-
April 05, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- April 05, 2022
- Jon Rahm is a favorite this week at Augusta National Golf Club. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's Masters in this week's edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Rookie Ranking, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
RELATED: Play Pick 'Em Live
EXPERT PICKS: MASTERS TOURNAMENT
EXPERT PICKS: MASTERS TOURNAMENT
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS?
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "FEATURED," and then on the PGA TOUR Experts league that populates.
SEASON
Name Rank Points PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin) 15
3,845
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 56
3,749
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 271 3,518 @MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 300
3,498
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 439
3,410
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 1,613
2,441
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin) 368
420
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 481 410 @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 818
380
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 1,225
343
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 1,414
326
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 1,743
287
-
-