How to watch AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

February 06, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
Round 4 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am begins Friday. The tournament will utilize to a three-course rotation after using only two in 2021. Golfers will rotate through Pebble Beach Golf Links (which has played host to the ‘Clambake’ since 1947), Spyglass Hill Golf Course, and Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore Course) before finishing at Pebble Beach on Sunday.
Three share the lead at Pebble Beach with Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay and Jason Day all in contention.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12–6 p.m. ET. Saturday, 2-7 p.m. Sunday, 1-6:30 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+
Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed:
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Main Feed:
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Main Feed:
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Main Feed:
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Group:
3 p.m.-6 p.m.
Featured Group:
3 p.m.-6 p.m.
Featured Group:
1 p.m.-7 p.m.
Featured Group:
1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Stream 2 Marquee:
12 p.m.-3 p.m.
Marquee:
12 p.m.-3 p.m.
Marquee:
12 p.m.-1 p.m.
Marquee:
11:15 p.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Group:
3 p.m.-6 p.m.
Featured Group:
3 p.m.-6 p.m.
Featured Group:
1 p.m.-7 p.m.
Featured Group:
3 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Stream 3 Featured Groups:
11:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
Featured Groups:
11:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
Featured Groups:
11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Groups:
10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Hole:
3 p.m.-6 p.m.
Featured Hole:
3 p.m.-6 p.m.
Featured Hole:
1 p.m.-7 p.m.
Featured Hole:
1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Stream 4 Featured Holes:
12 p.m.-3 p.m.
Featured Holes:
12 p.m.-3 p.m.
Featured Holes:
12 p.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Holes:
11:15 p.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Hole:
3 p.m.-6 p.m.
Featured Hole:
3 p.m.-6 p.m.
Featured Hole:
1 p.m.-7 p.m.
Featured Hole:
1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
SUNDAY
Marquee Group:
Justin Rose, Kelly Kraft, David Lipsky
Featured Groups:
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Ryan Moore, Austin Smotherman
Bo Van Pelt, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sean O'Hair
Featured Holes: No. 5 (par 3), No. 7 (par 3), No. 12 (par 3), No. 17 (par 3)
