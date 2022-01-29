Five Things to Know: Pebble Beach Golf Links

The PGA TOUR visits picturesque Pebble Beach this week for one of its most historic events, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The tournament is back to its traditional format this year, with three courses in use and a return of the pro-am competition. Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula also will be in use, with the final round being played on the famed links that Robert Louis Stevenson is credited with calling the “the most felicitous meeting of land and sea.”

Jack Nicklaus picked Pebble Beach as his preferred site if he had just one last round to play. Fortunately for PGA TOUR players, they can return to Pebble Beach on an annual basis. Before this year’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, here are Five Things to Know about the history of one of America’s most iconic courses.

1. AS NATURE INTENDED IT

It’s impossible to fathom now, but the first attempt to construct the Pebble Beach Golf Links was unsuccessful. Twenty-five memberships for the new seaside course were sold for $25 apiece, according to Neal Hotelling’s official history of Pebble Beach. Nine temporary oil-and-sand-greens were built. In April 1910, the new course was advertised as “soon to open.” Ten members backed out, though, and the plans were scrapped. It was nearly a decade before golf was played at Pebble Beach.

Then the land that is now one of the world’s most famous courses was almost sold for housing lots, but Samuel Morse destroyed the plans and convinced the owners that the land would be better used as a golf course.

Morse hired two amateur architects, Jack Neville and Douglas Grant, to design Pebble Beach.

“The big idea was to get as many holes as possible along the bay,” Neville said. “Nature had intended it to be nothing else but a golf links.”

The San Francisco Chronicle said the course was opened “somewhat prematurely.” At a time when golf balls cost more than the greens fee, the course was deemed too difficult. One newspaper called the course “a conspiracy to make necessary the purchase of large quantities of golf balls.”

“The critiques on the opening day included lack of turf, rock-infested fairways and indentations on the greens from the sheep employed to maintain the grounds,” Hotelling wrote.

Pebble Beach was closed for nearly a year until being re-opened on Washington’s Birthday in 1919. The California Golf Association did not deem the course suitable to host even the state amateur, however. Improvements were continually made over the next decade, culminating with a renovation to prepare Pebble Beach to host the 1929 U.S. Amateur, which was the first of the United States Golf Association’s major championships to be held west of the Mississippi.