Looking back at the heritage of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – It goes beyond the winner’s prize, which has changed over the years and been used in different manners.

Tom Ryan set up most of the house at the Black Pearl in Newport, Rhode Island, with his set of crystal for winning in 2003 alongside Brad Faxon. Air Force Chaplain Father John Durkin in 1971 used his prize, a Chalice, for more sacred reasons with communicants at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois.

It goes beyond thinking that there is a blueprint for success, because there isn’t.

D.A. Points, for instance, chose a laugh-a-minute route to victory with Bill Murray in 2011. Art Wall Jr., on the other hand, did quite well on two occasions by teaming with classic chalk – Gene Littler in 1954, Charlie Coe in 1959.

And it goes way beyond lining up tools for amateurs to use on stage. Tom Brady tossed footballs. Justin Timberlake strummed a guitar. Years earlier, Francis Ouimet strolled along with an aura. Then there was Tommy Smothers and his yo-yo.

It goes beyond all of that and lands at this: there is nothing like the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, of which it emphatically can be said, “Often imitated, never duplicated.”

“Growing up, I understood it to be a great event, but when I found myself in that position (2014), I thought it was the coolest thing,” said Jim Renner, whose 18th-hole experience in the final round that year personifies what this tournament is all about.

Then 30, Renner had a chance to win the tournament – if he made this 6-foot birdie at the final hole. The crazy thing is, he wasn’t thinking in those terms.

“I knew we (Renner and amateur partner John Harkey) were in contention and his birdie putt (of 10 feet) might do it for us,” said Renner. “(John) had made an incredible (third) shot, under the circumstances, and I was so pumped he made it.”

Harkey’s birdie-net eagle did spell victory for the team, but Renner recalls that watching Harkey’s smile sort of woke him up.

“All of a sudden I remembered I had to make my birdie putt,” said Renner.

As fate would have it, Renner did make his putt to get to 10-under, but Jimmy Walker made par at 18 to preserve his one-stroke win. To Renner, the tie for second was good for $580,800, but the pro-am title was worth “the wall,” a plaque at Pebble Beach’s first hole where team winners of this annual tournament are inscribed.

“Whoever thought I would be on the wall at Pebble?” said Renner. “But that’s what that tournament is all about.”