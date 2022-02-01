How Tiger Woods was the driving force behind Pebble Beach’s redesigned par-3 course

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – As scouting missions go, it is difficult to quantify how instrumental Tiger Woods’ practice round was when he visited Pebble Beach in late May of 2019, a month before the U.S. Open.

Yes, he would play steadily that June, shooting 70-72-71-69. But it only left him in a share of 21st, nothing close to the 15-shot win he authored in the 2000 U.S. Open or the T-4 he notched 10 years later when the tournament returned to Pebble Beach.

Still, that practice round in the spring of 2019 might go down as one of the most heralded days in Pebble Beach folklore. That’s because Woods, while walking down the 18th fairway, turned to his caddie that day, John Sawin, and asked, “What are you going to do with The Hay?”

Sawin, the Vice President and Director of Golf for the Pebble Beach Company, was ecstatic. He had filled in at the last minute when Woods’ regular caddie, Joe LaCava, couldn’t make it and never expected hearing what was music to his ears.

“Tiger Woods saw the potential in that property,” said Sawin. “That really piqued our attention.”

Sawin said for months that Pebble Beach Company officials had been trying to determine the fate of The Hay, the eight-acre piece of property that had been a par-3 golf course since it opened in October of 1957.

The course is named after Peter Hay, the legendary Scotsman who served as head professional at Pebble Beach from 1943 until his death in 1961. Hay was beloved not only for a no-nonsense disposition that he employed on many an occasion to keep play moving in the annual Pebble Beach Pro-Am (“Where in the rule book does it say you have to tee up the ball?” he once scowled when Cary Middlecoff said it was too windy to keep his ball on the tee), but for his passion toward junior golfers and those just beginning the game.

To help both juniors and beginners, Hay designed a nine-hole course that measured a total of 761 yards. The shortest hole was 65 yards, the longest 107.

But over the years, Sawin said The Hay served another purpose – it was a valuable “staging area” during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February, those years when Pebble Beach hosted a USGA event, and in August when the world-famous auto show, the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, was held.

It was the area used for getting people from parking areas to the golf course. On these occasions, The Hay was never seen as a short course by tens of thousands of visitors.

“It was a golf course masquerading as a staging area,” Sawin said.

Now board members are acutely aware of the rich golf history at the Pebble Beach Golf Links. They understood that The Hay was built a year before the Par 3 Course at Augusta National, so it didn’t seem right that it had gone neglected.

“Bill Perrochi (the recently retired CEO of the Pebble Beach Company) came up with a lot of recommendations,” said Sawin. “He knew it had history and we had a chance to do something consistent with our other properties.”

What’s more, Pebble Beach board members are passionate golfers who study the landscape and know that there’s been a movement in recent years for resorts to satisfy customers’ eclectic appetites. They desire other golf options.