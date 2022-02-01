From Josh Allen to Mookie Betts, a look at celebs playing Pebble

JOSH ALLEN

Buffalo Bills quarterback

The Buffalo Bills quarterback won’t be competing in the Pro Bowl this week. He’ll be playing the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am instead. In turning down his Pro Bowl invitation, Allen said he needed to “allow my body to rest and recover from the harshness of the season.” No better place to do that than one of the world’s most picturesque places.

Allen threw for 4,407 yards this season, the eighth-most in the NFL, to lead the Bills to their second consecutive AFC East title. The Bills’ season came to an end with a heartbreaking, overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

Allen’s love for golf went viral late last year, when he dressed up as Phil Mickelson for Halloween, showing up to the Bills’ game wearing full golf attire, including a visor from Kiawah Island, where Mickelson won last year’s PGA Championship. Allen topped off the outfit by carrying a metal coffee container like Mickelson. It turns out that Mickelson had called the Bills in the preseason to offer an inspirational message.

“It was right after he won the PGA and he was right there with his trophy and the golf cart," Allen told reporters. "He was on the golf course, and he took about 30 minutes to talk to the team and it was really cool. I think it’s just self-knowledge, understanding who you are. I know I don’t play well when I’m frustrated, and again, hearing that from a Hall of Fame golfer, one of the best of all time, to say that type of thing, that resonated well with me, because that’s exactly kind of how I feel, too. It helped me today and hopefully it’ll help me in the future, too."

In 2020, after Allen became the first player in NFL history to record at least 4,000 passing yards, 30-plus passing touchdowns and at least eight rushing touchdowns in a season, he thanked his offensive linemen by buying them golf clubs and lessons.

Allen has even used golf analogies to describe his play on the gridiron. "The type of throws where I struggle are kind of the underneath patterns where I've got to tone down my arm a little bit,” he once said. “It's like I'm 100 yards out, and I have a 4-iron." Golf Digest estimated in 2018 that he was an 11 handicap.