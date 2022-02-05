Sensational Jordan Spieth shoots courageous 63 at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Jack Nicklaus has been quoted as saying that what you get at the eighth hole at Pebble Beach is “the finest second shot in golf.”

Tiger Woods wouldn’t disagree. “One of the most daunting second shots in golf,” he once said.

Of course, there’s another warning that doesn’t address the dynamic difficulty of the golf shot itself but rather the mere act of staying safe. “Danger Steep Cliff” is on a sign posted at the edge of a cliff that has been reported to be 100 feet above the waves crashing into a rocky coast.

Jordan Spieth might have had a clear view of all 100 feet as he stood over his second shot in the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. But he was more committed to the business at hand – a 162-yard shot daunting shot over the ravine – than the fact that he didn’t exactly have a net to catch him if he fell forward.

What’s he doing, auditioning to be part of the Flying Wallendas?