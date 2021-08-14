-
How to watch Wyndham Championship, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
August 14, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2021
- Sedgefield Country Club is the venue once again for the Wyndham Championship. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
The final event of the PGA TOUR Regular Season continues Saturday at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club. Players are looking to improve their places in the standings before the FedExCup Playoffs begin.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday 7 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes). Sunday, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (Featured Holes).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
C.T. Pan, Russell Knox
(Tee times)
Adam Scott, Nate Lashley
(Tee times)
