TOUR Pulse launched to enhance fans’ leaderboard experience
August 19, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The PGA TOUR is proud to announce the launch of a new product that will enhance fans’ digital experience.
TOUR Pulse officially launches for this week’s THE NORTHERN TRUST, the opening event of the FedExCup Playoffs. Pulse is an evolution of the PGA TOUR leaderboard that combines traditional scoring with artificial intelligence-created content that gives followers real-time descriptions of every shot by each player on the leaderboard.
TOUR Pulse will provide users with the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete. This experience takes something as basic as a scorecard or leaderboard and turns it into a multi-faceted experience. TOUR Pulse provides additional context about the who, what, when, where, why and how events transpire across the course.
Fans can access Pulse from the leaderboard on the PGA TOUR app.
With TOUR Pulse, fans can create a feed for their favorite player(s) and re-follow any round at any point during a tournament. Pulse will also feature threaded events that assemble all content associated with each individual hole for the same player to make it easier to follow. TOUR Pulse is available on the PGA TOUR’s mobile app and mobile web.
TOUR Pulse, is the next phase in the TOUR’s plans to expand the scoring experience across its digital platforms. That began with the relaunch of TOURCast, a video and graphics experience, earlier this year as a way to follow favorite players with video and enhanced 3-D graphics.
“We are always looking for new and innovative ways to reach fans in a creative and entertaining way,” said Scott Gutterman, PGA TOUR Senior Vice President Digital Operations. “TOUR Pulse is a combination of our traditional leaderboard with features you’d find on Twitter and Instagram. Pulse allows the TOUR to create a more robust and interactive platform for our fans that will eventually include features such as reacting to your favorite content with likes and emojis as well as new content types that will give fans an exciting platform to follow the play of the best golfers in the world.”
