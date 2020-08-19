TOUR Pulse launched to enhance fans’ leaderboard experience

The PGA TOUR is proud to announce the launch of a new product that will enhance fans’ digital experience.

TOUR Pulse officially launches for this week’s THE NORTHERN TRUST, the opening event of the FedExCup Playoffs. Pulse is an evolution of the PGA TOUR leaderboard that combines traditional scoring with artificial intelligence-created content that gives followers real-time descriptions of every shot by each player on the leaderboard.

TOUR Pulse will provide users with the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete. This experience takes something as basic as a scorecard or leaderboard and turns it into a multi-faceted experience. TOUR Pulse provides additional context about the who, what, when, where, why and how events transpire across the course.

Fans can access Pulse from the leaderboard on the PGA TOUR app.

With TOUR Pulse, fans can create a feed for their favorite player(s) and re-follow any round at any point during a tournament. Pulse will also feature threaded events that assemble all content associated with each individual hole for the same player to make it easier to follow. TOUR Pulse is available on the PGA TOUR’s mobile app and mobile web.

