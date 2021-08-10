Wild about Harry

Higgs did just that and Bazzel made a few small errors that cost him. It came down to the final hole with Higgs stacking the pressure on his opponent by getting in the house first, leaving Bazzel a 15-footer just to preserve a tie.

“I thought I had him. But when it counted, he showcased why he’s a very successful TOUR pro,” Bazzel said.

Higgs chuckles when asked to recall the match. But it does provide an insight into why he thinks he’s made it on TOUR while many of his peers have not.

“One of the big differences between the thousands of guys that don't make it but are extremely skilled versus the guys that do maintain some longevity of success on the PGA TOUR is having a bit of (expletive) in them,” Higgs said. “There will come times where you have an opportunity to do what you've always dreamed of and all of the cliches come out. Is the moment too big? Are you going to run and hide? Or no matter how uncomfortable you are and how stressful it feels is there something you can go to that brings out some killer in you that refuses to not take advantage of this opportunity.

“It's kind of defined as a refusal to lose no matter who it is, no matter the situation. At Bandon, it got to a point where I was like, OK, I don't like losing to anyone. I don't care who you are, I don't care if you're an 18 handicap. I want to beat everybody that I play with.

“I don't care how my swing feels, or how I’m shaping it, or where I’m sore. At some point you shut everything else off and just make the ball go where it needs to go. You have to take pleasure in the chance to hit a shot that will define the win or loss.”

Higgs might have reeled in Bazzel, but he is still chasing that big TOUR win. He takes solace in the fact he’s always had a crack at it when the moment comes. A final-round 70 in difficult conditions at Kiawah Island helped Higgs finish fourth at the PGA, his first career major. It earned him a spot in next year’s Masters.

Higgs knows he’ll need his trash-talking best against Mickelson next week but perhaps afterwards he’ll ask the veteran about another of the learning curves that’s come with his time on TOUR: dealing with his instant popularity inside golf circles after years of toiling in anonymity.

In his rookie season, Higgs burst into the consciousness of TOUR fans with a runner-up at the Bermuda Championship in the fall and a T9 at the Farmers Insurance Open in late January.

But his season tapered off and he missed four cuts leading into his first FedExCup Playoffs. A T11 at THE NORTHERN TRUST pushed his season to the BMW Championship and ultimately a 55th-place finish in the season-long race, however.

This season started with a bang, as he was runner up at the Fortinet Championship with an incredible albatross. The shot, and his “Are you not entertained?” celebration, went viral.