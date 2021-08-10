Webb Simpson continues his passion for junior golf

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Webb Simpson counts the 2012 U.S. Open and 2018 PLAYERS Championship among his seven PGA TOUR victories. He’s played on three Presidents Cups and a trio of Ryder Cups, as well.

But that doesn’t mean the 36-year-old doesn’t remember being a teenager growing up in Raleigh, North Carolina, and wondering whether he’d ever be good enough to play the game he loved at the highest level. Or horror upon horrors, what he’d do if he couldn’t.

Simpson hasn’t forgotten the many battles he had with crosstown rival Brendon Todd, who moved to nearby Cary when he was 11 and won the state high school title three times, either. Or the time he beat Todd in the championship match of the 1999 N.C. Junior Boys.

Both went on to play college golf – Todd at Georgia, Simpson at Wake Forest – and are still pushing each other to excel, only now it’s on the PGA TOUR. Those memories are literally everywhere, and Simpson wanted to find a way to make more for the teenagers to come.

That’s why he’s hosted the Webb Simpson Challenge for the last 12 years. And why he was only too happy to serve as honorary chairman of the U.S. Junior Amateur when it was played in July at the Country Club of North Carolina where Simpson has a second home.

“I had such an amazing childhood of junior golf, just guys older than me letting me come play with them, and I think that's part of the reason I developed at the rate I did, because I was always challenged by guys who were older, more experienced, better players,” Simpson says. “So, it just felt like a fun way for me to give back.

“I love being around kind of the youth of the game who are passionate about golf. They want to get better. They might want to play college golf or even at the professional level.”

But the Webb Simpson Challenge is more than competition. Much more. The way the seven-time TOUR winner, who is playing in the Wyndham Championship this week, sees it, the goal is to combine faith, fun and golf – essentially a hybrid of a camp and a golf tournament.

This year’s event was held June 27-29 in Southern Pines. The competition is held at two of the area’s great old Donald Ross courses, Mid-Pines and the legendary Pine Needles, which will host its fourth U.S. Women’s Open next year. The teens stay at the Inn at Mid-Pines.

The Webb Simpson Challenge is open to rising ninth grade boys through seniors in high school. On the high side, there have been about 90 participants. This year’s group was 49.