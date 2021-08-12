Josh Teater reps local minor league team at Wyndham Championship

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Josh Teater usually travels with six or seven hats in his golf bag.

He was the third alternate this week at the Wyndham Championship, though, and he forgot to pack any. So, when Teater got into the PGA TOUR’s final regular season event after Patrick Reed withdrew, he was in a bit of a pickle.

Not to worry. Teater has been friends with Donald Moore, the general manager of the Greensboro Grasshoppers minor league baseball team, since his rookie year. He’s taken batting practice at First National Bank Field and even threw out the first pitch at a game in 2019.

So, this week, for the third straight year, Teater will be wearing a Grasshoppers cap.

“That’s kind of the beauty of not having a hat sponsor -- you can kind of wear whatever you'd like,” Teater said. “I love baseball and played a lot growing up and I just like collecting hats."

The bright orange hat got plenty of airtime on Thursday when the former Morehead State golfer was part of one of the Featured Groups on PGA TOUR LIVE. Moore had brought an assortment to his buddy when he came to Sedgefield Country Club for a luncheon on Wednesday.