Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 to be decided at the Wyndham Championship

GREENSBORO, N.C. – As the 2020-21 FedExCup Regular Season concludes this week with the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club, a bonus pool of $10 million will be awarded to 10 players through the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10. Earning a top 10 spot in the standings entering the FedExCup Playoffs is an important goal for players looking to position themselves for a run at the FedExCup trophy.

The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 emphasizes player performance by rewarding the top players in the FedExCup standings at the end of the FedExCup Regular Season. The current ‘super season’ schedule features 50 official FedExCup tournaments, the most in a season since 1975 (51).

“We are proud to recognize the incredible accomplishments of this year’s FedExCup Regular Season winners as part of the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10,” said Eileen Diskin, CMO, Comcast Business. “Through our strategic partnership with the PGA TOUR, we’re able to not only spotlight the best players in the game but showcase our shared commitment to excellence and performance on and off the course. We’re looking forward to an exciting finish to this year’s FedExCup Regular Season and wish all the players on the leaderboard the best of luck!”

The current standings are as follows, which includes projected bonuses for the 10 players currently among the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10:

