The Genesis Invitational, Round 2: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
February 14, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Top 10
All-time shots from The Genesis Invitational
Round 2 of the The Genesis Invitational begins today. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 9:45 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 11:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (Featured Groups and Featured Holes)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS (ALL TIMES ET)
Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Steve Stricker
Friday: 10:16 a.m. ET (No. 10 tee)
J.B. Holmes, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose
Friday: 10:27 a.m. ET (No. 10 tee)
Patrick Cantlay, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy
Friday: 2:41 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson
Friday: 2:52 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
