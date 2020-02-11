Home on the range

A first-person account of the big impact that tiny Westlake Golf Course has had on the game

February 11, 2020
By Sean Martin, PGATOUR.COM
Westlake Golf Course's night-lit range is a haven for golf diehards. (Keyur Khamar/PGATOUR.COM)
Westlake Golf Course's night-lit range is a haven for golf diehards. (Keyur Khamar/PGATOUR.COM)