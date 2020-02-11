Home on the range

Westlake stays open until 10 p.m. in the summer. Many nights, at least one customer is hitting balls until the lights are turned off, much to the dismay of the employees waiting to stack the final mats and store them for safe-keeping.

Hagy was one of those people.

“All through junior golf or high school, I’d be out there until they shut the lights off,” he says. Kang wouldn’t leave until she’d hit the ‘5’ in the circular 150-yard marker and the ‘0’ in the middle of the 100-yard sign. She’s a long hitter for her size because she strived so hard to hit the net that sits about 280 yards away.

“The balls were always good,” Zambri remembers. “If they got imperfect, they’d pick them out and throw them away. The mats never got old. You weren’t hitting off mats with holes in them. And they weren’t closing the place down for anything. Even when it was raining, they’d leave four mats out there for people to hit off of. You could count on the place.”

Zambri worked at Westlake while on the mini-tours and still hit balls there during his six seasons on the Buy.com (now Korn Ferry) Tour.

He was a prototypical grinder, emblematic of the ilk attracted to Westlake. He was a short hitter, even during those nascent days of titanium clubs, who was buoyed by a stellar short game. He was never afraid to tinker with his swing. He hung a carpet in his garage so he could hit balls at all hours. I still remember the day he arrived at the range and said he was experimenting with swinging flat-footed. He wondered if the rising of the right heel through impact was leading to an inconsistent angle of attack and hurting his distance control.

Zambri had one of those careers that was so painstakingly close to being something more. He finished 19th on the Buy.com money list in 1998, missing his TOUR card by just a few spots. Three years earlier, he was 11th after shooting 70 in the first round of the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. A day later, he missed the cut by five strokes. (Westlake also is where he passed the game on to his sons, Wyatt and Joey. Joey qualified for last year’s U.S. Amateur and will play for his father in the fall.)

There were closest-to-the-pin contests and an open-source exchange of swing theories. It was a perfect place for Como, a first-generation golfer who came to the game in high school, to start down his road to teaching success.

“It was very social, people were just hanging out,” Como says. “… It gave me a community to work on my game, to talk golf swing.”

He and Gankas became friends at Westlake, bonding over their love of the golf swing. Como eventually moved around the country to work with the game's top instructors, passing some of his discoveries on to his friend as they each honed their craft. Como is now the director of instruction at Dallas National and teaches in Manhattan.

Gankas has been teaching at Westlake since 2006. He's had plenty of offers to take his thriving business elsewhere, but he stays because Westlake gives him the flexibility to express his unique style. No one cares if he shows up in a T-shirt or flip-flops.

Many of Westlake’s instructors have been there there for decades. Vatcher’s wife, Chrissie Lehmann Vatcher, played on the LPGA before becoming an instructor at Westlake. Her brother, Ted, once beat Corey Pavin for the league title in high school before playing for the powerhouse BYU team led by Bobby Clampett. Lehmann spent a year on the PGA TOUR before coming to Westlake. I took lessons from Ron Hinds after seeing his name in Tim Rosaforte’s biography of Tiger Woods. Hinds, who passed away a few years ago, played a Monday qualifier with a teen-aged Woods. “That kid humbled all of us,” Hinds said afterwards.

Those were some of the first people to teach Como about the swing. He supplemented his education with trips to a nearby Barnes & Noble, where he’d peruse the golf instructional books on the second floor. Como earned $7 an hour when he started working in Westlake’s cart barn but estimates the free golf and range balls quadrupled his compensation.

“It allowed me to afford playing golf,” Como says. He was later promoted to the pro shop. I worked in the cart barn, washing carts and scooping range balls into the yellow buckets. Chris Vatcher was happy to hire kids from the course, even if it meant his best customers were now hitting balls for free.

Last call for range balls was always 9:30 p.m. The doors were locked so the cashier could count the bills in the register but, without fail, someone would knock on the windows, begging for one last bucket. One night, Zambri looked up to see Will Smith, the actor, standing at the door. No amount of money exempts someone from the search for a new swing thought.

Westlake is close enough to Los Angeles that celebrity sightings aren't uncommon. Some are even regulars. Vatcher remembers when Bob Hope played as a single, to the shock of the three players he joined on the 10th tee. Sylvester Stallone, Mickey Rooney, Martin Sheen or Eddie Money could be found at Westlake, hitting balls alongside kids in T-shirts and jeans. They were allowed to hit their balls in peace, rarely bothered for pictures or autographs. You can find videos online of Dustin Johnson and Bubba Watson hitting balls under the lights, as well.