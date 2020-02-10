-
Power Rankings: The Genesis Invitational
February 10, 2020
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
- Rory McIlroy is one to watch this week at The Genesis Invitational. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
What do you get when you combine the design of Riviera Country Club, the exclusivity of a 120-man field, the elegance of its construct and improved perks for the champion?
Introducing the latest iteration of The Genesis Invitational.
The anchor of the West Coast Swing got a detailing for its 94th edition, but Tiger Woods remains the host. Lost on no one is the irony that he made his PGA TOUR debut here in 1992, yet he's winless in 13 career appearances. So, if you're scripting the possibility in La La Land, it'd be poetic on this property for Woods to collect career victory No. 83 and break his tie with Sam Snead for most all-time.
Scroll past the projected contenders for details on how the tournament was modified, what the field expects at the Riv, what the winner receives and more.
POWER RANKINGS: THE GENESIS INVITATIONAL
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Jason DayIt'd be easy to dismiss his chances on record alone (2-for-4 with no top 60s), but his body held together for a solo fourth at Pebble Beach (T3 in GIR). Also finished T16 at Torrey Pines.It'd be easy to dismiss his chances on record alone (2-for-4 with no top 60s), but his body held together for a solo fourth at Pebble Beach (T3 in GIR). Also finished T16 at Torrey Pines. 14 Xander SchauffeleUncharacteristically backpedaled to finish T16 at TPC Scottsdale, but it happens occasionally to everyone. In two appearances at Riviera, he's finished T9 (2018) and T15 (2019).Uncharacteristically backpedaled to finish T16 at TPC Scottsdale, but it happens occasionally to everyone. In two appearances at Riviera, he's finished T9 (2018) and T15 (2019). 13 Marc LeishmanTook two weeks off following his win at Torrey Pines. He's made the cut only twice in the last five editions of the Genesis, but the first went for a T5 in 2016 and he placed T4 last year.Took two weeks off following his win at Torrey Pines. He's made the cut only twice in the last five editions of the Genesis, but the first went for a T5 in 2016 and he placed T4 last year. 12 Phil MickelsonWith a resurgence, he's finished third in his last two starts worldwide and he's third all-time on the tournament's money list with two wins and two seconds. Placed T6 here two years ago.With a resurgence, he's finished third in his last two starts worldwide and he's third all-time on the tournament's money list with two wins and two seconds. Placed T6 here two years ago. 11 Dustin JohnsonThe 2017 champ is second in all-time earnings with six top fives among eight top 10s. Scuffled late at Pebble Beach but opened 2020 with a T7 at Kapalua and a runner-up in Saudi Arabia.The 2017 champ is second in all-time earnings with six top fives among eight top 10s. Scuffled late at Pebble Beach but opened 2020 with a T7 at Kapalua and a runner-up in Saudi Arabia. 10 Hideki MatsuyamaA T16 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open feels like such a disappointment, but he rallied from making the cut on the number. He's 4-for-5 at Riviera with two top 10s and a T11.A T16 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open feels like such a disappointment, but he rallied from making the cut on the number. He's 4-for-5 at Riviera with two top 10s and a T11. 9 Justin RoseGotta love the possibilities of a renown ball-striker on a classic track, yet he has just two top 10s and another pair of top 20 in 11 trips. Runner-up in Singapore four weeks ago.Gotta love the possibilities of a renown ball-striker on a classic track, yet he has just two top 10s and another pair of top 20 in 11 trips. Runner-up in Singapore four weeks ago. 8 Adam ScottThis is his first live action since he prevailed at the Australian PGA Championship on the Sunday before Christmas. Phenomenal record at Riviera includes seven top 15s. Faded T7 last year.This is his first live action since he prevailed at the Australian PGA Championship on the Sunday before Christmas. Phenomenal record at Riviera includes seven top 15s. Faded T7 last year. 7 Patrick CantlayAs permanent a fixture in the Power Rankings as anyone. His last three PGA TOUR starts resulted in no worse that last week's T11. And at Riviera, he's gone T4-T15 since 2018.As permanent a fixture in the Power Rankings as anyone. His last three PGA TOUR starts resulted in no worse that last week's T11. And at Riviera, he's gone T4-T15 since 2018. 6 Tiger Woods"Riviera, we meet again," said Woods, probably, while looking over the challenge that he's yet to conquer. All 10 of his cuts made here were top 20s, including last year's T15. T9 at the Farmers."Riviera, we meet again," said Woods, probably, while looking over the challenge that he's yet to conquer. All 10 of his cuts made here were top 20s, including last year's T15. T9 at the Farmers. 5 Tony FinauFits the mold of recent winners at Riviera and he had his own peek in 2018 when he settled for a T2. T15 last year. Since the Presidents Cup, he's gone 5th-T14-T6-P2 worldwide.Fits the mold of recent winners at Riviera and he had his own peek in 2018 when he settled for a T2. T15 last year. Since the Presidents Cup, he's gone 5th-T14-T6-P2 worldwide. 4 Bubba WatsonHe's won this event in each of the last three even-numbered years. Now it's 2020. Hmm… All of his other five cuts made went for a top 20. Placed T6 at Torrey Pines and T3 at TPC Scottsdale.He's won this event in each of the last three even-numbered years. Now it's 2020. Hmm… All of his other five cuts made went for a top 20. Placed T6 at Torrey Pines and T3 at TPC Scottsdale. 3 Jon RahmSince a T9 with terrific putting in his tournament debut a year ago, he's won four times worldwide, finished second thrice and T3 twice. Currently leading the TOUR in the all-around ranking.Since a T9 with terrific putting in his tournament debut a year ago, he's won four times worldwide, finished second thrice and T3 twice. Currently leading the TOUR in the all-around ranking. 2 Justin ThomasIt took him four tries to crack the top 35 at Riviera, but last year's shocking defeat was not expected. So, he's back to avenge the four-shot lead lost in the finale. FedExCup points leader.It took him four tries to crack the top 35 at Riviera, but last year's shocking defeat was not expected. So, he's back to avenge the four-shot lead lost in the finale. FedExCup points leader. 1 Rory McIlroyAfter a T3 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, he won the WGC-HSBC, finished fourth at the DP World Tour Championship and placed T3 at the Farmers. No. 1 in the OWGR again. T4 here last year.After a T3 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, he won the WGC-HSBC, finished fourth at the DP World Tour Championship and placed T3 at the Farmers. No. 1 in the OWGR again. T4 here last year.
Notables reviewed in Tuesday's Fantasy Insider will include defending champion J.B. Holmes, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am champ Nick Taylor.
Save the 2010 edition when 132 golfers filled the field at Riviera, the previous versions of The Genesis Invitational throughout the FedExCup era reserved space for 144. It included open qualifiers. However, having shifted into the current role as an invite (absent the four-spotter), and having extended the opportunity to play to all 125 who qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs in 2019, the field is as strong as it's ever been. In fact, until Chesson Hadley and Brice Garnett withdrew after the commitment deadline, it was poised to be a 122-man competition given the plethora of automatic qualifiers. (For other invitationals, only the top 60, 70 or 80 from the previous Playoffs qualify automatically.)
Not unlike how the Batman signal in the sky attracts the superhero's attention, a historic venue generates a high-quality field, and Riviera doesn't disappoint. It checks the boxes of firm and fair, and it will again this week. Consistently maintained to challenge the world's best, par never is a bad score on the par 35-36–71. The field average has landed over par every year since 2010. Last year's was 71.199.
For the fifth consecutive edition, Riviera will tip at 7,322 yards. The only impactful change can be found to the right of the green on the par-4 fifth hole where a collection area has been added. Poa annua greens will reach 12-and-a-half feet on the Stimpmeter. The shortest kikuyu rough is presented at an inch and a half.
The recent litany of long hitters capturing victory here demonstrates the value of the power and precision, but as easy as it might be to hang the same label on defending champion J.B. Holmes because he ranked ninth in distance of all drives, T2 in greens in regulation (averaging 13 per round) and 11th in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, that would overlook him paying off the scoring opportunities on the greens. He also led the field in Strokes Gained: Putting. He missed on only three of 10 tries from 10-15 feet.
Holmes also paced the field in par-3 scoring and co-led in par-4 scoring, the latter of which is as close to a prerequisite as it gets for everyone planning to see his name on the electronic scoreboards regularly. Riviera's par 4s are among the most difficult on TOUR every season. Interesting, and perhaps infuriatingly for those who overthink it, the famous 10th hole was the easiest of the 11 par 4s last year. It averaged 3.767.
At the certainty of burying the lede, a stacked field also shows to get paid. This year's prize fund is a record $9.3 million. It's an increase of $1.9 million over last year. In addition to the standard 500 FedExCup points and invitations into an array of tournaments, the winner will receive $1.674 million. Also new this year is a three-year membership exemption that aligns with the same earned by the winners of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide.
The elements will do their part in identifying a worthy champion. Sunshine, light winds and daytime highs in the low 60s are expected throughout.
