TOUR pros: My first time with Tiger

ROD PAMPLING: “It was 1999 before The Open Championship at Carnoustie and [caddie] Steve Williams helped schedule a practice round for 6 a.m. with Stuart Appleby and me. It was my first major so I was excited but it was pissing down with rain and I’m there with my caddie, thinking Tiger is not going to show. But sure enough he did and we went straight to the tee. Tiger was saying that we will be ahead of the field by practicing in the shocking conditions as no one else would play in it. I had a mind to believe him after it worked for me in the first round. [Pampling led after being the only player to shoot even par in high winds during the first round with the field average being 78.31 but shot 86 in the second round to miss the cut]. Some of the shots you saw from him just seemed from another planet.”

KEEGAN BRADLEY: “It was at [TPC] Sawgrass and it was like playing with Michael Jordan. … I sent the text message that we get from the TOUR with tee times to my buddies in a group chat and they were freaking out. They were more excited than I was. Playing at Sawgrass also – I'd never seen an atmosphere like that. And we were well back from the lead. But to just see the atmosphere he plays in, it's like a Sunday in contention for everyone else … he has that every single day.”

JOEL DAHMEN: “It was a wild time. Earlier in the season at Wells Fargo, I was staying with Brandon Harkins and the Saturday night, we were sitting together watching people finish knowing it's either me or him who gets to play with Tiger on Sunday. Now we are best friends, but it looked like I was playing with Tiger for an hour and all of a sudden something happened where it flipped to Brandon and I was really disappointed. I was happy for him but you always want a chance to play with the greatest of all time.

“So when I got the call on Friday night in his event in D.C. saying it was him, well, I was at dinner with my wife and my mouth kind of drops and I was super-excited. Then the nerves really took over. I went to sleep OK, but I woke up at like two or three and then it was one of those nights where you toss and turn for four or five hours. We had a later tee time so you could sleep in, but I was wide awake at 6 o'clock. I've played with a lot of top guys, but there's a different atmosphere with Tiger. Even just when he's in the field and you don't even see him you can feel it. He has an aura about him. He went first on the first tee and it really went nuts and I remember running to get my tee in the ground as fast as I could because I didn't want anybody watching me tee the ball up.”

JASON DAY: “I grew up reading his book and idolizing Tiger so for my first time to be an Australian Open in my early 20s was like it wasn’t real. I’d watched him on television for so long that when that day came it was almost like he was just a character. … The one memory I have of his game was seeing his famous stinger shot for the first time in person. It was at the par-5 eighth at the Lakes and he had like 300 yards into a 20-yard wind and he hit this low bullet, 3-wood to about 20 feet. I was hitting driver off the deck about 20 yards short. His shot came out like 10 feet off the ground and was just hunting the whole way. I could only shake my head. It was so cool. It was like seeing his video game in real life.”

HIDEKI MATSUYAMA: “It was in Akron and I was nervous and I was thinking, ‘Why did they pair me with Tiger? It was my first year on TOUR, I was 21 and I was just thinking, ‘Wow, how did this happen?’ But being able to watch Tiger play up close was beyond all my expectations. I was a spectator those two rounds as he shot 66-61 and led the tournament by seven shots at halfway but I still hadn't secured my TOUR card for the next season so I was grinding. Because of that, I didn't realize what a treat it was to be able to play with Tiger and maybe didn’t take it all in. But what it did do was show me how much work I still had left to do and, to be honest, left me a little worried wondering if I could really play that well. It made me continue to work hard and thankfully I was able to get my card.”

RHEIN GIBSON: “It was the 2014 British Open and I was the last guy to make the cut. I had to birdie 18 at Liverpool from about 12 feet to make it and at the time figured it was to be first out Saturday with Jordan Spieth. But then, for the first time in the history of the British Open, they decided to do threesomes off two tees, so instead of being the first out at 7 a.m., now I'm last out with Spieth and Tiger off the 10th. I didn't get my tee time until like 10 or 10:30 at night.

“It was weird because I had a bunch of family and friends come out because it was my first major and we were already happy to have made the cut and then it goes up a notch when I get thrown to the wolves with Tiger. Everyone was excited but all of a sudden it was after midnight and I was like, I got to go to bed!

“Next morning Spieth and I are just in a normal bus to get out to the 10th tee and we are joking, ‘Where's Tiger?’ and all of a sudden this black Mercedes backs up to the tee and he and Joe [LaCava, caddie] get out with his clubs. It was all so cool but then I lost my first tee shot into a gorse bush so I had to hit two off the first tee. We had a couple of jokes about that – I said as we walked off the tee, ‘Hey Tiger, I get two off the first [a mulligan] against you, right?’ He smiled and we had some good banter for the rest of the round.”