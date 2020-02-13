-
-
Champ reveals tribute to late grandfather Mack
-
-
February 13, 2020
By Ben Everill, PGATOUR.COM
- Cameron Champ's shirt and shoes are tributes to his late grandfather Mack. (PGA TOUR)
Cameron Champ continued his quest to bring people together through his profile in golf, sporting one black and one white shoe during his opening round at The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.
He also paid homage to his late grandfather Mack with a new Nike polo patch dedicated to preserving Mack's legacy.
Champ is repeating his footwear move from last season during Black History Month, following the lead of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James as a way to continue awareness, spark conversation and promote diversity and equality.
“With my interracial background, my dad’s side being African-American, my mom’s side being Caucasian, it’s something that means a lot to me and something I wanted to support,” Champ said at the time.
But his new polo patch is a very personal touch.
I’m super excited to unveil this collab with @nike to celebrate #BlackHistoryMonth. The patch is a silhouette of my late grandfather & serves as a tribute to his life journey, quest for equality, & passion for golf. I’m proud to wear this today to honor #PapaChamp and my heritage pic.twitter.com/FnEPkp1gxI— Cameron Champ (@Cameron__Champ) February 13, 2020
Champ’s grandfather Mack was his driving force in golf. It was Mack who spent countless hours with a young Champ honing his skills in the sport. When he was a college player at Texas A&M, Mack decided his grandson was ready for the stories of his past that included being unable to play golf at courses where he had caddied and being refused service at restaurants because of the color of his skin.
It wasn’t about anger for Mack. It was about showing Champ how to move forward with a sense of responsibility and to use his privilege for good. Champ is taking his grandfather’s words of “It’s not where you come from, it’s where you’re going,” very seriously.
The often used message from Mack is written on Champ’s mixed shoes.A look at Cameron Champ's special black and white shoes. (PGA TOUR)
Last September, just days after finding out Mack was moved to hospice care with terminal cancer, Champ played in the Safeway Open at his grandfather’s insistence. Driving back and forth each day from Sacramento to the tournament in Napa, he was able to claim an emotional second PGA TOUR win.
Champ called Mack on the 18th green and said, “This one’s for you, Pops.” And afterwards remarked, “No matter what… even if I never win another tournament again or I win however many, this will definitely be the greatest moment of my golfing career.”
Sadly, Mack lost his battle in October.
The unique patch on his shirt has a dual black and white background to speak to his mixed heritage and sports grandpa Mack’s silhouette swinging a driver. The shoes on the silhouette are also mixed black and white.
A limited run of shirts with the unique patch is now on sale at Nike.com.
A tribute to his diverse heritage.@Cameron__Champ's shoes stand for equality and pay homage to Grandpa Mack. pic.twitter.com/jgYu2ePJTK— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 13, 2020
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.