Preview: Tiger Woods at The Genesis Invitational

RECENT FORM

In his last start at the Farmers Insurance Open, Woods produced a backdoor top-10, moving into a tie for ninth after a final-round 70. It was a solid week at Torrey Pines for Woods, who was making his first start in the 2020 calendar year and his first on TOUR since winning the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP last October.

During that weekend, Woods was asked to assess his total number of TOUR wins.

“I'll just say what 82 means: Consistency over a long period of time,” Woods replied. “You're not going to win them all, and I've put myself there in the position to win a lot of events. I've lost my share of events, but in order to win them, you've got to be there a lot. Over the course of 20-plus years out here, I've been pretty consistent.”

Between his win in Japan and his start at Farmers, Tiger still made his presence felt.

In early December, he played in his annual Hero World Challenge, an 18-man field in the Bahamas that he hosts to benefit his foundation. Woods got off to a slow start, shooting a 72 but followed with three rounds in the 60s to finish solo fourth, four strokes behind winner Henrik Stenson.

Woods and the rest of his American team immediately flew to Australia for the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne. Woods, as player captain, had double duty.

It turned out to be a very successful week for Tiger on both fronts.

Not only did the U.S. Team rally in Sunday Singles to beat the Internationals, but Woods played a big part in the outcome. He was the only player on either side to win each of his matches, going 3-0-0 during the week. He led off the Americans’ charge on Sunday, taking down Abraham Ancer – the Internationals’ hottest player – 3 and 2 to set the table for the comeback.