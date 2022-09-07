Throughout this year, GolfWRX.com has been hard at work on the Equipment Report , keeping PGATOUR.com readers informed on the latest equipment releases, player staff deals, “What’s in the Bag?” (WITB) changes, custom Tour designs, and the stories behind them all.

Here are five of the top gear and equipment stories on TOUR in 2022.



Tiger Woods makes big equipment changes in 2022

Woods teed it up just three times on TOUR, including the Masters, the PGA Championship and The Open Championship. In every appearance he made, however, Woods made headlines in the equipment world.

At the Masters, Woods showed up with essentially the same club setup he used when playing in the 2021 PNC Championship, but he shocked the world with a change to his footwear.

For decades, Woods has been the face of Nike Golf shoes, but due to his prior injuries and surgical repair, he wore FootJoys at the Masters instead. He explained the surprising switch-up in a press conference:

"I have very limited mobility now,” he said. “Just with the rods and plates and screws that are in my leg, I needed something different, something that allowed me to be more stable. That's what I've gone to. Nike's been fantastic over the years of providing me with equipment … and ... we've been working on trying to find something to allow me to do this and swing again. We're still going to continue doing it, and hopefully we'll have something soon.”

At the PGA, Woods arrived with new irons and wedges in the bag. He started Thursday using two new TaylorMade P770 driving irons (2 and 3), each with True Temper’s new Dynamic Gold MID Tour Issue X100 shafts. The MID shaft was launched in 2022 and is designed for slightly higher spin and launch angles compared to the True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts he uses in his TaylorMade P-7TW irons (4-PW).

During rounds two and three at Southern Hills, though, Woods played with just one of the P770 driving irons, opting to put his usual TaylorMade M3 5-wood back in the bag. He was also using two new TaylorMade MG3 Raw wedges (56 and 60 degrees), which were newer models compared to the MG2 wedges he used at the Masters.

Then, at the 2022 Open Championship at St. Andrews, Woods made four changes to his bag setup:

1) He changed into a Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft in his TaylorMade Stealth Plus 9-degree driver.

2) He switched into a True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft in his TaylorMade P770 3-iron.

3) He continued using an MG3 Raw 60-degree wedge, but switched back into an MG2 56-degree wedge.

4) He added lead tape to the back cavity of his Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS putter.

Check out Woods’ full WITB from the last time we saw him in action at the Open Championship at St. Andrews:

Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (9 degrees)

Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X

3-wood: TaylorMade SIM Titanium (15 degrees)

Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 70T X

5-wood: TaylorMade M3 (19 degrees)

Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX

Irons: TaylorMade P770 (3-iron), TaylorMade P-7TW (4-PW)

Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges: TaylorMade MG2 (56 degrees), TaylorMade MG3 Raw (60 degrees)

Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS prototype

Ball: 2022 Bridgestone Tour B XS

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord