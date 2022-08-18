J.R. Smith’s show-stopping putter makes appearance at BMW pro-am

The transition of two-time NBA champion J.R. Smith from the hardcourt to the fairways has been well-documented. After his retirement from professional basketball, Smith enrolled at North Carolina A&T and became the most famous member of the school’s golf team.

Smith has played in the Aggies’ starting five and also competed in the recent Western Amateur. On Wednesday, he played in the BMW Championship pro-am alongside Tony Finau, a fellow hoops enthusiast as a fan of his hometown Utah Jazz and the cousin of NBA player Jabari Parker.

Smith stood out Wednesday on the range at Wilmington Country Club and not just because of his 6-foot-6 frame. His orange hair and gold Rolex made a statement, as did his custom purple putter.

Equipment is our expertise, so we will take a closer look at that putter here.