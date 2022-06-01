Adam Scott explains the mysterious irons he’s testing at Memorial

When Adam Scott showed up to Muirfield Village Golf Club on Monday for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, he had a set of unique Titleist 681.AS irons in his golf bag. That was no surprise, though, since Scott has been using the custom-made irons since THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT in October.

The Titleist 681.AS irons are special because they’re made to match Scott’s exact preferences; he prefers more offset, higher toe sections and longer blade lengths. The 681.AS irons are essentially updated versions of the Titleist Forged 680 irons that Scott has used for the majority of his 14-win PGA TOUR career. The 680s came out in 2003.

“When you’re old and stubborn, you like what you like,” the 41-year-old told PGATOUR.COM in October. “I’ve been stuck on the 680s for a long time now. … The (681.AS irons) are as exact a replica as you can get, but with the way they’ve been made, I could argue it’s a more solid head with a more solid strike.”

Scott had been using the Titleist 681.AS irons for months. Interestingly, though, Scott had an old Titleist 680 Forged 8-iron in his bag on Monday that had its sole ground flatter to take some of the bounce out. Scott told GolfWRX on Monday that he was merely testing the 8-iron against his 681.AS 8-iron because of that flatter sole.