Scottie Scheffler Q&A: Signing with TaylorMade, his first big purchase, and the Champions Dinner menu

Scheffler: There’s a few things. One of the things I’ve struggled with was actually hitting 3-woods too far, and also just not seeing all my shots. These guys did something to the (Fujikura Ventus) shaft, honestly I can’t even remember what they did, but it was something with the tipping. They may have tipped it a couple extra inches and moved some weight around the head, and then started with a higher loft and bent it down. Adrian (Rietveld, Senior Manager of Tour at TaylorMade) and those guys, they did all kinds of stuff to it. … Austin was a good area for me to be like, ‘OK, I’m only going to hit this off the tee maybe a few times, let’s put it in the bag and see what I can do with it.’ And it was a pretty seamless transition . I saw the shots I wanted to see. My mishits were more accurate with the TaylorMade than they were than my Nike. I’ve seen some significant improvements already.

GolfWRX.com: So you’re 25 years old and having this unbelievable year. Where do you see yourself going from here?

Scheffler: I don’t really look too far into the future, so right now I’m just getting some rest at home. I think the last few weeks have been pretty draining emotionally, especially The Masters with it being a major. But then there was all the hype in Austin, that being a place that’s also so special to me and really wanting to win that event.

Right now I’m just emotionally drained. So I’ve just been chilling at home, getting some rest, doing stuff around the house, just being normal. It’s been great. Going from here I’m just going to keep doing what I’m doing. I’ve put myself in a good position in the FedExCup. I just got my first major. For me, I’m just going to keep doing what I’m doing, working hard, keeping up the work in the gym, and just keep trying to improve. Goals for me, and stuff like that, nothing’s really going to change.

GolfWRX.com: How much are you going to wear the Green Jacket over the next year?

Scheffler: You know, it’s kind of funny. I put it on the other night. Meredith and I were just sitting around – I thought it’d be kind of a funny joke – we were having dessert, and I just went back in the other room and grabbed the Green Jacket and put it on to eat my ice cream with the jacket on. Just being us at home, having fun with it.

Honestly, probably not too much. It’s just one of those cool things I’ll keep in the golf room. I want to represent the club well. I’m only going to wear it for certain, special occasions.

GolfWRX.com: So like you said, you’re going to take a break. What does Scottie Scheffler do in this time? What’s your plan of relaxing between now and the next time you tee it up?

Scheffler: You know, we have a little backyard here at our house. I went to Lowe’s yesterday and got some pool equipment to clean the pool. We’re redoing the grill area in the backyard, and I asked one of the guys that helps us around the house what I should do to clean the leaves up, and he was like, ‘You have to get this leaf vacuum.’ Now I’m kind of jacked up about the leaf vacuum. So I’m going to go to the store after this and get that. Just clean, get outside. The weather is so good here at home. I’m used to being outside practicing, but right now I’m just getting a bit of rest, maybe go clean the yard, go for a swim. Just do nothing.

GolfWRX.com: So yeah getting back to a little bit of club stuff, you play the P7TW – the Tiger Woods iron – but TaylorMade also makes the P7MB. What made you go with the TW over, say, the P730 or the P7MB? Is it a Tiger influence, or was it a performance difference?