Tiger Woods puts new irons, wedges in the bag for PGA Championship

Tiger Woods’ irons played an important role in his win at the 2007 PGA Championship, and they’ll be crucial once again in his return to Tulsa.

For this year’s PGA Championship, Woods has replaced his 5-wood with a 2-iron and also has a new 3-iron in the bag, opting for a model that is more forgiving and flies higher.

The 2007 PGA fell during a five-year stretch where Woods led the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach (in seasons he played enough rounds to be included in the TOUR’s statistical standings) and he also employed irons off several tees at Southern Hills 15 years ago. The high temperatures that week meant the ball was flying far, and staying out of the Bermudagrass rough was of utmost importance.

Woods’ second-round 63 in the 2007 PGA illustrates the role his irons played in his 13th major triumph. Of his eight birdies that day, five of them came on putts of 8 feet or shorter. And only one of those birdies came on a hole where he teed off with driver.

While much has changed for both Woods and Southern Hills since then, it appears Woods is prioritizing iron play once again based on his adjusted equipment setup for the week.

“It was obviously a very different golf course (in 2007),” Woods said Tuesday. “Very different golf course, lot of irons. Strange irons. You normally don’t hit a 6-iron off the tee on a par 4, but we did that week. They have lengthened it, changed it, and it will be a good test. I'm curious to see how much firmer it gets as the week goes on.”

At the Masters , Woods used a TaylorMade M3 19-degree 5 wood to complement his familiar iron setup of TaylorMade P-7TW blades (3-PW).

This week, however, he has added TaylorMade P-770 2- and 3-irons to replace the 5-wood and blade 3-iron. Each of the irons are equipped with True Temper’s new higher-launching and higher-spinning Dynamic Gold MID Tour Issue X100 shafts.