EQUIPMENT
Tiger Woods puts new irons, wedges in the bag for PGA Championship
May 18, 2022
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- Tiger Woods during practice for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
Tiger Woods’ irons played an important role in his win at the 2007 PGA Championship, and they’ll be crucial once again in his return to Tulsa.
For this year’s PGA Championship, Woods has replaced his 5-wood with a 2-iron and also has a new 3-iron in the bag, opting for a model that is more forgiving and flies higher.
The 2007 PGA fell during a five-year stretch where Woods led the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach (in seasons he played enough rounds to be included in the TOUR’s statistical standings) and he also employed irons off several tees at Southern Hills 15 years ago. The high temperatures that week meant the ball was flying far, and staying out of the Bermudagrass rough was of utmost importance.
Woods’ second-round 63 in the 2007 PGA illustrates the role his irons played in his 13th major triumph. Of his eight birdies that day, five of them came on putts of 8 feet or shorter. And only one of those birdies came on a hole where he teed off with driver.
While much has changed for both Woods and Southern Hills since then, it appears Woods is prioritizing iron play once again based on his adjusted equipment setup for the week.
“It was obviously a very different golf course (in 2007),” Woods said Tuesday. “Very different golf course, lot of irons. Strange irons. You normally don’t hit a 6-iron off the tee on a par 4, but we did that week. They have lengthened it, changed it, and it will be a good test. I'm curious to see how much firmer it gets as the week goes on.”
At the Masters, Woods used a TaylorMade M3 19-degree 5 wood to complement his familiar iron setup of TaylorMade P-7TW blades (3-PW).
This week, however, he has added TaylorMade P-770 2- and 3-irons to replace the 5-wood and blade 3-iron. Each of the irons are equipped with True Temper’s new higher-launching and higher-spinning Dynamic Gold MID Tour Issue X100 shafts.
According to a TaylorMade representative, the P-770 long irons, which are made with a hollow-bodied construction, provide Woods with more forgiveness, height and distance. Those performance traits could certainly come in handy should Southern Hills play firm. Woods has been seen employing his trademark off several tees in practice rounds.
Woods also has changed into new wedges since the Masters. He previously employed TaylorMade’s MG2 TW Grind wedges in 56 and 60 degrees, but has since switched into the new MG3 TW Grind wedges. The MG3 wedges, which hit retail last year, are designed with new micro-ribs between the grooves to add friction, and a higher center of gravity for better flight control.
GolfWRX.com caught up with Woods this week to see what equipment is in his golf bag. Check out his full specs below and continue reading for a special Flashback WITB from his 2007 PGA Championship winning setup.
Tiger's 2022 PGA Championship WITB
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (9 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 60TX
3-wood: TaylorMade SIM Titanium (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 70TX
Irons: TaylorMade P-770 (2 and 3 iron), TaylorMade P-7TW (4-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold MID Tour Issue X100 (2 and 3 iron), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-PW)
Wedges: TaylorMade MG3 (56 and 60 degrees)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS prototype
Golf Ball: Bridgestone Tour B XS
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord 58R
Flashback WITB: Tiger Woods at the 2007 PGA Championship
Driver: Nike SasQuatch Tour 460 (7.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana Blue 83 TX
3-wood: Nike SasQuatch II (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana Blue 103 TX
Irons: Nike Forged Blades (2-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Nike Pro Combo (56), Nike SV (60)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS prototype
Ball: Nike One Platinum TW
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord