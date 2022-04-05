A look at Tiger Woods' equipment for the Masters

Tiger Woods last teed it up in public at the PNC Championship in December, playing alongside his son Charlie in the parent-child event. Woods has certainly made physical changes and improvements since then, but as far as his gear setup is concerned, he hasn’t made many alterations.

The biggest change to Woods' gear this week is on his feet -- more on that below -- but his bag is expected to look similar to what he used in December.

When Woods showed up at the PNC, he was TaylorMade's first staffer to put the new Stealth carbonwood line in play, using a 9-degree Stealth Plus with his familiar Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 60TX shaft. It appears that hasn’t changed this week.

Woods also was testing two different 3-woods in December: a new TaylorMade Stealth Plus 15-degree , and a TaylorMade SIM Titanium 15-degree, which was released to the public back in January 2020. It appears that Woods has decided to stick with his trusty TaylorMade SIM at this year’s Masters.

Woods fills out the top end of his bag with a TaylorMade M3 5-wood (19 degrees), a club that hit retail back in 2018. Being that Woods is deliberate when it comes to switching into new technology, it’s no surprise that he’s sticking with relatively older fairway woods that he’s used in the past.

The five-time Masters champion still has his custom TaylorMade P-7TW irons (3-PW) in the bag (for more on the role Woods played in designing the clubs, which are also used by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, check out our story on the P-7TWs ). He's still using his TaylorMade MG2 TW grind wedges (56 and 60 degrees) and the Scotty Cameron GSS Newport 2 prototype putter that he's used to win 14 of his 15 majors, as well. He’ll also continue using the Bridgestone Tour B XS 2022 prototype golf ball that he debuted at the 2021 PNC Championship.

Woods’ gear setup is largely unchanged, but he has made one huge switch-up so far this week. Although Woods has worn Nike shoes throughout his entire career as a professional, he’s been spotted wearing FootJoy golf shoes in both all-white and all-black versions in his practice rounds.

"I have very limited mobility now. Just with the rods and plates and screws that are in my leg, I needed something different, something that allowed me to be more stable," Woods said in his Tuesday press conference. "That's what I've gone to. Nike's been fantastic over the years of providing me with equipment … and ... we've been working on trying to find something to allow me to do this and swing again. We're still going to continue doing it, and hopefully we'll have something soon.”

It sounds as though Woods’ surgically repaired right leg requires a bit more stability than Nike can offer right now. If Woods tees it up on Thursday at the Masters wearing FootJoy shoes, it’ll be his first time as a professional at the Masters wearing a brand other than Nike.

Keep an eye on Woods’ footwear this week to see what he decided to wear, and check out his full gear setup below.