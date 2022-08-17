Inside Justin Thomas’ new ultra-custom Scotty Cameron putter

Despite the putter’s proven success and undeniable cool factor, it may actually be in danger of getting benched this week at the BMW Championship.

On Tuesday, a package arrived at Wilmington Country Club containing a new custom Scotty Cameron T5 Proto Tour Only putter with customizations made for Thomas, whose 15 PGA TOUR wins include two PGA Championships and a PLAYERS Championship One of the biggest changes was the length. This new putter is 34 inches, a half-inch shorter than his previous putter.

"For me, a tendency I have with my putting is to get a little bit this way (left shoulder up) and open," Thomas said. "I've ... been playing a lot of golf with Patrick Cantlay. He obviously has very long arms and his putter is very short. (I was noticing) just how naturally his arms go on the club, and I felt like that wasn't the case for me ... and I think that has something to do with my bad tendencies.



"If I can be a little bit more comfortable at setup, then that's obviously one less factor I have to worry about."