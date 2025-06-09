WiretoWire: Ryan Fox wins RBC Canadian Open in four-hole playoff

Fox, 38, notched his first TOUR title at last month’s ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, winning with a chip-in birdie on the first extra hole. It didn’t come quite as easy in this playoff: Fox and Burns matched pars on each of the first three playoff holes. The duo played the par-5 18th four times before a winner was determined – and the end result was another title for Fox, a four-time DP World Tour winner, who also moves into the top 60 on the Official World Golf Ranking and thereby qualifies for the upcoming U.S. Open at Oakmont. Fox moves from No. 60 to No. 25 on the season-long FedExCup standings, as well.