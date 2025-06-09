WiretoWire: Ryan Fox wins RBC Canadian Open in four-hole playoff
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
In a macro sense, New Zealand’s Ryan Fox had a short wait between his first and second PGA TOUR titles. But as Sunday afternoon neared evening at the RBC Canadian Open, it didn’t quite feel that way. Fox won the RBC Canadian Open with a birdie on the fourth playoff hole at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, a first-time host venue for Canada’s national open, outlasting Sam Burns after the duo matched 18-under 262 for 72 holes at the sprawling venue north of Toronto.
Fox shared the 54-hole lead with Matteo Manassero and carded a bogey-free, 4-under 66 in the final round, but he was chased down by Burns, who finished nearly two hours prior and posted 8-under 62 to charge from 16th place into a playoff position. Burns was chasing his sixth TOUR title and first since the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, but he was undone by a three-putt par on the fourth playoff hole. Fox striped his second shot from roughly 270 yards to 7 feet and comfortably two-putted for the win after Burns lipped out an 8-foot birdie try.
“That shot I hit on 18, a 3-wood, was probably the best shot I’ve ever hit,” Fox said afterward, holding his two daughters in his arms on the 18th green.
Fox, 38, notched his first TOUR title at last month’s ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, winning with a chip-in birdie on the first extra hole. It didn’t come quite as easy in this playoff: Fox and Burns matched pars on each of the first three playoff holes. The duo played the par-5 18th four times before a winner was determined – and the end result was another title for Fox, a four-time DP World Tour winner, who also moves into the top 60 on the Official World Golf Ranking and thereby qualifies for the upcoming U.S. Open at Oakmont. Fox moves from No. 60 to No. 25 on the season-long FedExCup standings, as well.
Oakmont awaits
The best in the world once again turn their eyes to major championship glory, as historic Oakmont Country Club welcomes the 125th U.S. Open Championship from Oakmont, Pennsylvania, just outside of Pittsburgh. Traditionally one of the toughest tests offered by the USGA, Oakmont and its famed “Church Pew” bunkers will host the U.S. Open for the 10th time in the club’s history.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler heads to the Keystone State in peak form after winning three of his last four starts, all coming in the last five weeks. Scheffler will look to win his fourth career major championship and his first U.S. Open title against the likes of Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, the surging Ben Griffin and Xander Schauffele.
Check out how to follow all the action from Oakmont, as well as the weather forecast for the week ahead.
Video of the week
David Ford surprised with congratulatory messages after earning PGA TOUR card
After earning the No. 1 spot in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2025, University of North Carolina’s David Ford is surprised with congratulatory messages from teammates, family and UNC legends. The RBC Canadian Open marked the first week on the job for Ford, Luke Clanton, David Ford and Gordon Sargent, who debuted as PGA TOUR pros last Thursday after earning their cards via PGA TOUR University. It marked the first year that multiple players joined the TOUR after the spring collegiate golf season through the PGA TOUR University program.
