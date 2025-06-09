PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

U.S. Open weather forecast: Expect early, late-week storms at Oakmont Country Club

1 Min Read

    Written by Staff

    The 125th U.S. Open heads to Oakmont, Pennsylvania, where the weather could play a major factor in the winning score. At an already tough Oakmont Country Club, heavy thunderstorms could make early week preparations difficult.

    The forecast calls for comfortable temperatures as the competition gets underway Thursday, but with potential for showers and scattered thunderstorms to return for the weekend. Here's the early week, day-by-day breakdown (through Sunday) of the U.S. Open forecast:

    • Monday: Potential for heavy thunderstorms in the afternoon and risk of high damaging winds, with evening showers and storms. Low: 61°F, High: 79°F. Winds: 4-8 mph, gusting at 23 mph.
    • Tuesday: Partly sunny with chances of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Low: 58°F, High: 75°F. Winds: 6-9 mph, gusting at 25 mph.
    • Wednesday: Lower probability of rain with partly sunny skies. Low: 61°F, High: 81°F. Winds: 4-8 mph, gusting at 22 mph.
    • Thursday: Hazy sunshine for most of the day and low percentages for precipitation. Low: 63°F, High: 84°F. Winds: 4-8 mph, gusting at 17 mph.
    • Friday: Hazy and humid conditions, with little wind. Low: 66°F, High: 83°F. Winds: 2-4 mph, gusting at 9 mph.
    • Saturday: Sunny periods with a shower in places that could become storms. Low: 65°F, High: 81°F. Winds: 6-10 mph, gusting at 21 mph.
    • Sunday: Cloudy and humid to start the day, including potential for morning thunderstorms. Rain will stay for the afternoon. Low: 63°F, High: 80°F. Winds: 4-8 mph, gusting at 13 mph.

