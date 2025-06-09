U.S. Open weather forecast: Expect early, late-week storms at Oakmont Country Club

Monday: Potential for heavy thunderstorms in the afternoon and risk of high damaging winds, with evening showers and storms. Low: 61°F, High: 79°F. Winds: 4-8 mph, gusting at 23 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with chances of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Low: 58°F, High: 75°F. Winds: 6-9 mph, gusting at 25 mph.

Wednesday: Lower probability of rain with partly sunny skies. Low: 61°F, High: 81°F. Winds: 4-8 mph, gusting at 22 mph.

Thursday: Hazy sunshine for most of the day and low percentages for precipitation. Low: 63°F, High: 84°F. Winds: 4-8 mph, gusting at 17 mph.

Friday: Hazy and humid conditions, with little wind. Low: 66°F, High: 83°F. Winds: 2-4 mph, gusting at 9 mph.

Saturday: Sunny periods with a shower in places that could become storms. Low: 65°F, High: 81°F. Winds: 6-10 mph, gusting at 21 mph.