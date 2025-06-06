From alternate list to lead, Cameron Champ off to notable start at RBC Canadian Open



Champ spoke relatively nonchalantly about it all. That’s just been his life this year. With no full-time status on TOUR, Champ has been fluctuating between the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour, playing when he can get starts off his past champion status. When he doesn’t, he plays the Korn Ferry Tour event. He’s made five starts on the PGA TOUR and eight on the Korn Ferry Tour. And Champ’s been hit or miss wherever he plays. In the five previous TOUR events, he’s missed three cuts. But the two events he has played over the weekend, he’s finished inside the top-20 (T16 at the Puerto Rico Open and T15 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson). Meanwhile, he’s made five cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour but has just one top-30 finish.