'That's the future of the TOUR': Rory McIlroy talks pairing with rising star Luke Clanton at RBC Canadian Open

“I think this PGA TOUR U program is so good. If it was up to me, I'd give the college kids five or 10 spots on TOUR instead of just one,” McIlroy said Wednesday. “I think to bring that new blood through each and every year I think is so important for the TOUR, and to see Luke and some of his other peers take advantage of that opportunity and get their cards and come out here and play well, it's awesome to see.