U.S. Open: How to watch, leaderboard, tee times, TV times
Scottie Scheffler reaches 15 career wins
The 125th U.S. Open heads to Pennsylvania, with historic Oakmont Country Club hosting for the 10th time, the most of any club in the history of the championship. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, coming off a win at the Memorial presented by Workday, is looking for his second major triumph of the year after earning the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.
The reigning FedExCup champion and most recent career Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy looks to rebound after missing the cut at the RBC Canadian Open.
How to follow (all times ET)
NOTE: The USGA, who owns and operates the U.S. Open, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. For more information on how to watch this week, please visit the U.S. Open’s website. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume on Thursday, June 19 at the Travelers Championship.
Televison:
- Thursday: 6 a.m.-5 p.m. (USA), 5-8 p.m. (Peacock)
- Friday: 6:30 a.m.-1 p.m. (Peacock), 1-7 p.m. (NBC), 7-8 p.m. (Peacock)
- Saturday: 10 a.m.-noon (USA), noon-8 p.m. (NBC)
- Sunday: 9 a.m.-noon (USA), noon-7 p.m. (NBC)
Streaming:
- Thursday: U.S. Open all-access: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. (Peacock), featured groups (usopen.com, USGA App, Peacock, DirecTV, YouTube TV) approximately 7:17 a.m., 1:02 p.m.
- Friday: U.S. Open all-access: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. (Peacock), featured groups (usopen.com, USGA App, Peacock, DirecTV, YouTube TV) approximately 7:17 a.m., 1:02 p.m.
- Saturday: U.S. Open all-access: 10 a.m.-noon (Peacock), featured groups (usopen.com, USGA App, Peacock, DirecTV, YouTube TV) TBD
- Sunday: U.S. Open all-access: 10 a.m.-noon (Peacock), featured groups (usopen.com, USGA App, Peacock, DirecTV, YouTube TV) TBD
Radio on SiriusXM 92/U.S. Open radio:
- Thursday-Friday: noon -8 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Sunday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
For more live streaming information, click here for the official USGA Viewing Schedule.